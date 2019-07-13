THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tesco Lotus amid mass expansion drive

Tesco Lotus amid mass expansion drive

BANGKOK: Tesco Lotus remains committed to continuing investment in Thailand, with plans to raise spending by five times a year over the next three years to catch up with urbanisation.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 14 July 2019, 10:00AM

Mr Sompong sees Thailand’s urbanisation as a significant trend. Photo: Pitsinee Jitpleecheep / Bangkok Post

Mr Sompong sees Thailand’s urbanisation as a significant trend. Photo: Pitsinee Jitpleecheep / Bangkok Post

According to Sompong Rungnirattisai, chief executive of Ek-Chai Distribution System Co, the operator of Tesco Lotus, the company aims to open 750 Tesco Lotus Express convenience stores during 2019-21.

Each store requires an investment of B5-10 million.

The move is in line with the parent company's recent announcement to allocate B50 billion to expand the business globally, especially in emerging markets, this year.

The expansion plan will bring the number of Tesco Lotus Express stores to 2,250 by 2021.

“Our parent firm [Tesco Plc, Britain's biggest grocer] remains committed to continuing its investment in Thailand because the Kingdom is one of the emerging markets,” Mr Sompong said.

“Normally, in the past, we would open about 50-60 Tesco Lotus Express stores per year. But from this year, we will move at a faster pace by opening an average of 250 new stores per year in the next three consecutive years.”

According to Mr Sompong, the group sees urbanisation as a significant trend that continues to shape the way people shop.

“As more than 58% of the population is expected to live in urban areas by 2030 from the current rate of 50%, we plan to serve the growing urban population better through differentiated propositions that enhance both our product offerings and shopping channels,” he said.

With growing urbanisation, shoppers want both convenience and a good shopping experience, without compromising quality and value for money.

To better suit customers, the company has focused on simplification, including rearranging space in its large stores to improve the shopping experience, as well as utilisation of technology and an omnichannel platform to enhance convenience, Mr Sompong said.

Of the total 250 stores, the company has already opened 30 stores in urban areas in the initial phase. The first 30 Tesco Lotus Express stores built around this concept have received positive responses from customers, the company said.

In addition, Tesco Lotus plans to upgrade its existing 1,500 Express stores into a new proposition over the next three years. The executive did not disclose the budget for store renovation.

For large stores, the company will adjust the size of Tesco hypermarkets to suit each location.

Retail space at a hypermarket will scale down to 3,000-4,000 square metres, from 10,000-12,000sqm and leave more space to tenants such as small shops and cinemas.

Some 20 hypermarkets have already been repurposed.

In parallel, the online business will be expanded to cover more areas in addition to Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Should we trust online reviews?
Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development
Police still yet to seek Interpol help for arrest of Greek national for brutal Phuket murder
Phuket Opinion: In clear view
Indian man held in Phuket for fraud
Phuket officials tackle fire safety
Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs
Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge
Ammonia-leak area of Phuket ice factory shut down by order
Thai model actress Selina has baby forcibly taken from her on Phuket street
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12
Governor appeals to landowners to sell, to let u-turn construction begin
Police struggling to identify body of foreign man found off Karon
BoT tightens screws on non-resident accounts
Phuket Airport air-sea rescue exercise re-creates actual disaster

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Save Now Stay Later
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club

 