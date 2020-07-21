Kata Rocks
Tesco bypass to be unaffected by Samkong power outage

PHUKET: The Tesco Lotus mall on the bypass road has confirmed it will be unaffected by a scheduled power outage that will affect the Samkong area this Friday (July 24), saying the outlet will use their own backup generators in order to remain open.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 July 2020, 11:58AM

A map of the areas to be affected by the power outage on Friday (July 24). Image: PEA

The confirmation comes after the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the area on Friday as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Yaowarat Rd, and will affect the Chilva market and Tesco Lotus mall on the bypass road, the notice read.

“Our mall will be open as normal, as we have our own electric generators,” a call operator at the Tesco mall told The Phuket News today.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

