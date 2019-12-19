Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tesco bidders told to get permission

Tesco bidders told to get permission

BANGKOK: The Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC) has warned large retail companies against violating anti-monopoly laws after Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, Tesco, announced this month it is considering selling its remaining Asian businesses in Thailand and Malaysia.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 December 2019, 08:38AM

A girl joins her parents for a shopping at a branch of the Lotus superstore in Bangkok. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

A girl joins her parents for a shopping at a branch of the Lotus superstore in Bangkok. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

If prospective buyers want to go ahead with the purchase, “they need first to receive permission from the OTCC”, Trade Commissioner and commission spokesman Santichai Sarathawanphaet said on Wednesday.

He warned prospective buyers to comply with the 2017 Thailand Trade Competition Act.

Violation of this law will bring about a penalty of 0.5% of the transaction value in the purchase.

Mr Santichai was commenting after many giant retailers showed an interest in the auction of the business which is expected to take place sometime early next year.

The retailers need to make it right under law as any purchase might affect competition in the market and thus need approval from the OTCC, he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He said the OTCC has kept a close watch on the issue and will not hesitate in taking action against any wrongdoers.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Phuket Dream continues
Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket
Trump impeached for abuse of power
Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him
Tourists injured as tour boat hits yacht off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Serial killer caught! Thai school shooting! Florida man on run? || December 18
Paroled ‘Jack The Ripper’ serial killer arrested
Phuket hunt for fugitive Florida man continues
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole
Electricity outages to hit parts of Kamala, Ao Yon, Pa Khlok and nearby islands
Big meth bust in Chiang Rai, smugglers escape
Thai ‘Jack The Ripper’ picked up latest victim on Facebook
50,000 migrant workers in Phuket waiting for registration renewal: Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hunting Thai 'Jack the Ripper'! Smuggling 95 tortoises? Legalising kratom? || December 17
Andara founder Allan Zeman launches golf resort in Phang Nga

 

Phuket community
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole

B500- that'll learn him....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Period 1 (Nov 1 to Dec 2) and period 2 (Dec 1-26) I missed. Were that periods with 'budgets'...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Family in Canada may have money???? Easy to decide who's fault it was then....(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

That, K. Fascinated, is a great question for the Chief of Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier. He i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Same message as last year, which was as expected, a failure, so why will this year be any different?...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Just got back from our first visit to Koh Samui and we will NEVER return due to the extortionate rat...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Tourism is not Thailand's main industry. If you read the article it points to several factors fo...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

A pair of 28-year-old Ottawa twins are facing charges in connection with a downtown swarming and ass...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

It's like a law saying to drive on the roads one must be licensed, or attain a certain age to dr...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

Why should I call Chalong Police Station 'immediately', for what? The man is not a society t...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 