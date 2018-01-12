The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Ten pickup drivers charged for ‘hooning’ in Chalong

PHUKET: Ten pickup drivers, including two women, who caused an uproar on the streets of Chalong and online after late-night “hooning” disturbed local residents earlier this week have presented themselves to police to face a slew of charges for the public nuisance.

transport, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 12 January 2018, 04:33PM

The 10 drivers, including two women, presented themselves to Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11). Image: Supplied
The 10 drivers, including two women, presented themselves to Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11). Image: Supplied

The 10 drivers presented themselves at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11), Lt Col Kanan Somrak of Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).

The eight male drivers were named as:

Wittawat Kanakub, 26, from Phuket

Panomkorn Nookaew, 32, from Phuket

Wuttichai Meejan, 33, from Phuket

Chanon Robroo, 35 from Phuket.

Sarawut Bamrung, 30, from Krabi

Warut Wongmanee, 26, from Surat Thani

Eakkawit Thepparat, 41 from Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Anan Inpetch, 34, from Petchburi

The two women drivers were named as:

QSI International School Phuket

Kanjana Pongpa, 32, from Phuket

Jirawan Chuaingan, 30, from Nakhon Ratchasima

The incident gained traction on social media after videos were posted showing the pickup trucks revving loudly and screeching their tyres, which were belching smoke.

“The incident happened at about 9:30pm to 10pm on Tuesday (Jan 9) in front of the Nakok fresh market on Chao West Rd (see map below),” explained Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police.

“After the videos went viral on social media, the owners of pickup trucks surrendered themselves yesterday (Jan 11),” he added.

Col Kanan explained that the 10 drivers each face three charges: reckless driving causing danger, obstructing traffic; and causing a public disturbance.

All 10 cases were presented to the Phuket Provincial Court today, Col Kanan added.

One of drivers, Eakkawit Thepparat, told The Phuket News, “I am very sorry to the residents in Chalong, to Phuket people, to police and to (those using) social media about this incident that caused trouble and damaged Phuket’s reputation.

“The incident was after a late New Year’s party. We were revved the engines and spun the wheels, but we did not close the road to ‘drift’, as some news articles mentioned.

“We promised that we will not do this again,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 12 January 2018 - 16:53:47

Bunch of idiots. Complete absence of feeling and thinking about their doings.
Are they that dumb not to know on forehand they should not do that?

Do that in Krabi, Surat Thani,Nakhon sri Thammarat and Petchburi!
All this full grown adults, well , full grown, really?  Just dumbs.
Hope they all get a hefty fine, and their fine money saving attempts are not accepted.
Best is deport them from Phuket island. Make a example.
And the Phuket idiots, revoke their license. Make a example.

Make a solid stand as Phuket government. Be at least 1 time that strong that the Phuket government is in charge and one can not mess around with them!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

Is someone here not understanding that you not get a new ID card, if you not show up with a police report stating missing/lost stolen before you get a...(Read More)

Ten pickup drivers charged for ‘hooning’ in Chalong

Bunch of idiots. Complete absence of feeling and thinking about their doings. Are they that dumb not to know on forehand they should not do that? ...(Read More)

Lane on Phuket airport main access road to close for five days

New electricity pylons again in that area? Why-why ? Why not make it Phuket Smart 4.0 and put all this stuff in that area underground now? What cou...(Read More)

Phuket continues with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign

Maybe the PN could inform all reader about upcoming events like this.Given the comments made on here about the polluted environment on Phuket,i am sur...(Read More)

Patong Indian restaurant saved from fire

Was the overhead fume hood weekly cleaned? Undone of fat and grease? A normal cleaning procedure to prevent fire starts like this. Are the answers...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

I agree that life jacket are not for snorkeling but it is a fact that without life jacket for snorkelers, snorkeling tours would be impossible and a l...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

There is a life vest for snorkeler but it is an inflatable one by mouth and it is use only in emergency and just a few of tourists in Thailand would b...(Read More)

Police say American ‘poo-thrower’ only on sleeping pills, not sex drugs

It is irresponsible conjecture that pills found in belongings are what he was on. Would not "sleeping pills" cause....sleep?...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

It clearly states she DID immediately report the loss of her ID card. Paragraphs 6 and 12 refer. The devil is in the details....(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Normally life jackets are not used during snorkeling. A snorkeler suppose to be a good swimmer. And for people who never snorkeled before, do a few ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.