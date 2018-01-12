PHUKET: Ten pickup drivers, including two women, who caused an uproar on the streets of Chalong and online after late-night “hooning” disturbed local residents earlier this week have presented themselves to police to face a slew of charges for the public nuisance.

The 10 drivers, including two women, presented themselves to Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11). Image: Supplied

The 10 drivers presented themselves at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11), Lt Col Kanan Somrak of Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).

The eight male drivers were named as:

Wittawat Kanakub, 26, from Phuket

Panomkorn Nookaew, 32, from Phuket

Wuttichai Meejan, 33, from Phuket

Chanon Robroo, 35 from Phuket.

Sarawut Bamrung, 30, from Krabi

Warut Wongmanee, 26, from Surat Thani

Eakkawit Thepparat, 41 from Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Anan Inpetch, 34, from Petchburi

The two women drivers were named as:

Kanjana Pongpa, 32, from Phuket

Jirawan Chuaingan, 30, from Nakhon Ratchasima

The incident gained traction on social media after videos were posted showing the pickup trucks revving loudly and screeching their tyres, which were belching smoke.

“The incident happened at about 9:30pm to 10pm on Tuesday (Jan 9) in front of the Nakok fresh market on Chao West Rd (see map below),” explained Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police.

“After the videos went viral on social media, the owners of pickup trucks surrendered themselves yesterday (Jan 11),” he added.

Col Kanan explained that the 10 drivers each face three charges: reckless driving causing danger, obstructing traffic; and causing a public disturbance.

All 10 cases were presented to the Phuket Provincial Court today, Col Kanan added.

One of drivers, Eakkawit Thepparat, told The Phuket News, “I am very sorry to the residents in Chalong, to Phuket people, to police and to (those using) social media about this incident that caused trouble and damaged Phuket’s reputation.

“The incident was after a late New Year’s party. We were revved the engines and spun the wheels, but we did not close the road to ‘drift’, as some news articles mentioned.

“We promised that we will not do this again,” he said.