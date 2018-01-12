The 10 drivers presented themselves at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Jan 11), Lt Col Kanan Somrak of Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 12).
The eight male drivers were named as:
Wittawat Kanakub, 26, from Phuket
Panomkorn Nookaew, 32, from Phuket
Wuttichai Meejan, 33, from Phuket
Chanon Robroo, 35 from Phuket.
Sarawut Bamrung, 30, from Krabi
Warut Wongmanee, 26, from Surat Thani
Eakkawit Thepparat, 41 from Nakhon Sri Thammarat
Anan Inpetch, 34, from Petchburi
The two women drivers were named as:
Kanjana Pongpa, 32, from Phuket
Jirawan Chuaingan, 30, from Nakhon Ratchasima
The incident gained traction on social media after videos were posted showing the pickup trucks revving loudly and screeching their tyres, which were belching smoke.
“The incident happened at about 9:30pm to 10pm on Tuesday (Jan 9) in front of the Nakok fresh market on Chao West Rd (see map below),” explained Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police.
“After the videos went viral on social media, the owners of pickup trucks surrendered themselves yesterday (Jan 11),” he added.
Col Kanan explained that the 10 drivers each face three charges: reckless driving causing danger, obstructing traffic; and causing a public disturbance.
All 10 cases were presented to the Phuket Provincial Court today, Col Kanan added.
One of drivers, Eakkawit Thepparat, told The Phuket News, “I am very sorry to the residents in Chalong, to Phuket people, to police and to (those using) social media about this incident that caused trouble and damaged Phuket’s reputation.
“The incident was after a late New Year’s party. We were revved the engines and spun the wheels, but we did not close the road to ‘drift’, as some news articles mentioned.
“We promised that we will not do this again,” he said.
