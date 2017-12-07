PHUKET: Patong’s wastewater treatment plant will be able to handle the treatment of sewage in Patong during the tourist high season, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup reassured The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 6).

Work goes on in constructing the expanded Patong wastewater treatment facility. Photo: Patong Municipality

Additionally, construction of new and larger wastewater treatment tanks has progressed since work began in October, noted Mayor Chalermluck.

The new wastewater treatment tanks are being built to replace three smaller old ones, which were built in 1989 (See story here.)

Mayor Chalermluck admitted, “There was some wastewater overflowing out of the current treatment plant during high season last year.

“But this year we will use a temporary plan to prevent overflow of wastewater in this peak season until January next year,” she added.

Mayor Chalermluck preferred for Mr Supakorn Meekaew, Head engineer at Patong Municipality’s environmental department, to elaborate.

“Firstly, we are going to increase the volume of wastewater inside the treatment tanks to full volume, from 21,000 to full capacity at 22,500 cubic meters,” he said.

“We will also reduce the time of deposited wastewater to remain in the tanks before the treated water is released into the sea, from six hours currently, to five hours this high season,” he explained.

Mr Supakorn also reiterated that construction of the new treatment tanks which began two months ago are expected to be complete in Oct 2019.

“This project has been ongoing for 60 days since October of this year. The construction is going faster than planned. Currently there are 100 steel pilings setting down on the ground,” he said.

Patong Mayor Chalermluck added, “There are only 23 months before the new treatment tanks will be complete according to plan in October 2019. The wastewater treatment plant capacity will be substantially increased.”