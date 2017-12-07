The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Temporary plan set for Patong wastewater treatment during high season

PHUKET: Patong’s wastewater treatment plant will be able to handle the treatment of sewage in Patong during the tourist high season, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup reassured The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 6).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 7 December 2017, 12:37PM

Work goes on in constructing the expanded Patong wastewater treatment facility. Photo: Patong Municipality
Work goes on in constructing the expanded Patong wastewater treatment facility. Photo: Patong Municipality

Additionally, construction of new and larger wastewater treatment tanks has progressed since work began in October, noted Mayor Chalermluck.

The new wastewater treatment tanks are being built to replace three smaller old ones, which were built in 1989 (See story here.)

Mayor Chalermluck admitted, “There was some wastewater overflowing out of the current treatment plant during high season last year.

“But this year we will use a temporary plan to prevent overflow of wastewater in this peak season until January next year,” she added.

Mayor Chalermluck preferred for Mr Supakorn Meekaew, Head engineer at Patong Municipality’s environmental department, to elaborate.

“Firstly, we are going to increase the volume of wastewater inside the treatment tanks to full volume, from 21,000 to full capacity at 22,500 cubic meters,” he said.

“We will also reduce the time of deposited wastewater to remain in the tanks before the treated water is released into the sea, from six hours currently, to five hours this high season,” he explained.

Mr Supakorn also reiterated that construction of the new treatment tanks which began two months ago are expected to be complete in Oct 2019.

“This project has been ongoing for 60 days since October of this year. The construction is going faster than planned. Currently there are 100 steel pilings setting down on the ground,” he said.

Patong Mayor Chalermluck added, “There are only 23 months before the new treatment tanks will be complete according to plan in October 2019. The wastewater treatment plant capacity will be substantially increased.”

 

 
Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 21:23:19

The Picture shows why this work has no priority and goes slow.
See the equipment in use, and the number of workers there.
Perhaps big budget, but cheap-cheap when it comes to equipment and number of workers,  try to minimize the money that really have to be spend on it.
In a police station, after arrest of any kind of violator you see more police officers standing behind him/her than you see workers piling at the plant.

Go there, and see yourself.

This whole wastewater project is not a priority project. 
It is a project to squeeze money out of it for ....?

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 14:34:41

The plant project goes faster than expected, 100 steel pilings in 60 days!
Wow, About 1,5 steel pile daily. Exciting.

We read the hollow words that around October 2019, ( lets say October 2020) the wastewater treatment plant will be SUBSTANTIALLY increased! 
HOW MUCH??????  Why this information not shared with inhabitants and tourists?

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 13:03:55

A temporarily plan? Huh?
A plan only to avoid overflowing tanks? Purpose: Keep the treatment plant clean.

1: Increase of capacity from 21,000 cubic meters to 22,500 cubic meters. Increase of about 7% only  (That is exciting!, hahaha)
2: Decrease of treatment time from 6, down till 5 hours.

If I digest this correctly than foreign Patong Beach tourists get confronted with more and dirtier beach water.

