The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Community
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Temple dog slaughter by poisoning causes outrage

PHUKET: Soi Dog Foundation (SDF) today called for a full investigation into the poisoning of dogs and puppies in front of children at a school and on temple grounds in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, and called for an end to such atrocities.

animals,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 06:30PM

A video that exposed the killings has gone viral on Facebook, with more than a million views by today (Mar 21). Image Screengrab
A video that exposed the killings has gone viral on Facebook, with more than a million views by today (Mar 21). Image Screengrab

A  video that exposed the killings has gone viral on Facebook, with more than a million views by today (Mar 21).

SDF Director of Animal Welfare, Varaporn Jittanonta, was scheduled to meet with Department of Livestock Development (DLD) officials at their Bangkok headquarters today, to demand an end to such indiscriminate killings.

Poisoning is a slow and cruelly painful death, and totally unnecessary, the SDF noted in its release today.

"Figures indicate that there is no rabies epidemic in Thailand. But there appears to be a deliberate campaign by some people to whip up a mass killing of the estimated 8 million stray dogs across the country," the SDF explained.

"The SDF urges the DLD to confirm that no more dogs will be randomly killed. Dogs in areas where rabies is believed to exist should be vaccinated, sterilised and placed in quarantine." 

Bollywood

"Once cleared of having the disease they should then be returned, to build up the 'herd immunity' to the disease in their territory, not as happened with dogs from Pranburi last year.  

"In that case, the dogs were impounded permanently in the large dog shelter in Buriram. This allowed other dogs – that were not vaccinated – to replace them in Pranburi.

"Removing vaccinated sterilised dogs – as appears to be happening now in Hua Hin – is insanity. It will actually encourage the spread of rabies as other, unvaccinated, dogs take over the area," the statement added.

"The fact that vaccinated dogs are being removed only goes to fuel speculation that this has nothing to do with rabies control but is more to do with a general policy to stamp out stray dogs.

"No dog should be euthanised unless tests show that it is infected. Any dog found to have rabies should be humanely euthanised. Poisoning is not humane," the SDF said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov discusses protocol with chiefs of 22 transferred police

Great words from the Governor. The Police here have a shocking reputation for corruption which will take a long time to change. It’s never too late ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov discusses protocol with chiefs of 22 transferred police

Wow, Chalong Police station gets now 2 new high ranking investigators! Can we now expect that the 'Free State Patak Road bar Scene' has to co...(Read More)

Phuket’s Soi Dog speaks out on rabies: Genuine outbreak or misinformed panic?

Well said. I'm disgusted with the hyperbole surrounding this non issue (rabies deaths are at their lowest in actual FACT), to boost yet another mu...(Read More)

Official probed over embezzled B88mn

A assistant of a secretary. Mhh. Great position! You just have to know/discipline yourself to know when to stop if you not a high level influential ...(Read More)

Lao drug kingpin Xaysana gets life imprisonment

Using his faulty crystal ball again....(Read More)

Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

"I see black fuming busses...with registration plates year 1987,1988"What an absolute rubbish again.Someone knows nothing but spills his jib...(Read More)

Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

Another disgusting photo Op, complete with the "concerned" officials and their cheapo goody basket...all well posed for the cameras. I don&#...(Read More)

Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

What measures is the Governor going to take to 'solve the problem? Don't come up with hollow press phrases about a decades long existing, oft...(Read More)

Alcohol ban in Phuket this weekend for local election day

Re."K...for headman..." This would lead to the greatest exodus ever on Phuket!...(Read More)

Lao drug kingpin Xaysana gets life imprisonment

A drug lord is sentenced to life imprisonment and our expert for facial expressions comes up goose stepping again with a total baseless statement tha...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.