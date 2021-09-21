The Phuket News
Telephone cable thief arrested

PHUKET: A Phang Nga man has been arrested and brought to Phuket to face charges for stealing telephone and communications cables across the island and selling them for scrap near his home in Thai Muang District in Phang Nga.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 September 2021, 09:30AM

Chaturong Bhumlamnao was arrested in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: Wichit Police

Chaturong Bhumlamnao was arrested in Thai Mueang District, Phang Nga, yesterday (Sept 20). Photo: Wichit Police

Chaturong Bhumlamnao was arrested at a house in Moo 6, in Tambon Lampi, Thai Mueang District, at 1:15pm yesterday (Sept 20), police reported.

Present to make the arrest were officers from the Wichit Police and the Crime Suppression Region 5 branch, as well as representatives of TOT public company limited.

The arrest followed TOT filing a formal complaint that its cables were being stolen at various locations across Phuket.

Wichit Police confirmed through their investigation that two perpetrators were carrying out such thefts in the Wichit area, police reported yesterday.

Phuket Provincial Court last Friday (Sept 17) issued arrest warrant No. 263/264, empowering officers to arrest the thieves, and further investigation led the officers to locate Chaturong in Phang Nga.

Chaturong now faces the charge of committing theft together with other persons by using a vehicle, as listed on the arrest warrant.

Chaturong told police that he and a friend worked together to steal the cables. They burnt the insulation off at a rubber plantation in Phang Nga and sold the copper wire to a scrap shop in Phang Nga Province.

Chaturong was brought to Wichit Police Station yesterday to face the charge against him.

The police report made no mention of his accomplice.

