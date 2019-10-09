THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Teerasil doubts place in starting line-up

Teerasil doubts place in starting line-up

FOOTBALL: Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda admits that he may not be picked to start against the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier next week.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 09:38AM

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (centre) attends a training session on Tuesday. (Oct 8). Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (centre) attends a training session on Tuesday. (Oct 8). Photo: Bangkok Post

The Muang Thong United forward has not yet played under new Thailand coach Akira Nishino.

The Japanese has had a decent start to his Thailand reign as the War Elephants were held to a home draw with Vietnam and won at Indonesia in their first two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Teerasil, 31, did not play in both games as he was nursing an injury.

Now he is in the squad to face the UAE at Thammasat Stadium on Oct 15 but he said yesterday (Oct 8) Nishino may not include him in the starting line-up.

"It's an honour to receive a call-up to the national team after an injury lay-off," Teerasil said.

"I am not yet 100 percent fit and Nishino may stick with the previous line-up which did well [against Indonesia]. No matter if I am selected or not, I am ready to support the team in any capacity."

Thailand lead Group G with four points from two matches ahead of the UAE, who have a game in hand, and Malaysia, who both have three. Vietnam have one point from one game while Indonesia are still looking for their first point after two losses.

In another development, Nishino has called up four players from the U23 team to train with the senior squad.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The quartet are Anon Amornlertsak (Bangkok United), Patcharapol Inntanee (Muang Thong United), Rattanakorn Maikami (Buriram United) and Benjamin Davis (Fulham).

U23 assistant coach Issara Sitaro said Nishino wants to see them closely as he is also coach of the U23 side who will defend the SEA Games title later this year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia are shifting their World Cup qualifier against Vietnam to the island of Bali after the capital Jakarta was rocked by a series of at times violent student protests, the country's football association said.

Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno stadium in the Senayan area of the city had been due to host the match against the Vietnamese on Oct 15.

The venue is near Indonesia's parliament, which has been targeted by some of the biggest student demonstrations in decades in recent weeks.

"Considering the demonstrations that have been taking place near the Senayan sports complex, the match will be held in the Kapten I Wayan Dipta stadium in Bali," Indonesian football association's (PSSI) secretary-general Ratu Tisha Destria said in a statement. 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cool Biles earns 15th world title as US take team gold
NBA chief backs 'free expression' after Hong Kong tweet furore
'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten again at Newcastle
Marquez seals sixth title in Buri Ram
'Lucky' Marquez aims to race after crash at Thailand MotoGP practice
Schmidt says Ireland 'got what they needed' with Russia win
Phuket kicks off new Faldo Series Thailand trilogy
Ferrari trapped in team orders turmoil after Russian ructions
'Grow and build' - All Blacks learn lessons from Canada thrashing
Salah saves Liverpool after incredible Salzburg comeback, Suarez downs Inter
Salazar makes brutal 40-year run from legend to disgrace
I'm not the new Bolt I am me, says 200m champion Lyles
Pochettino tells Spurs to stay together after Bayern humiliation
Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success

 

Phuket community
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese have no sense of danger when it comes to roads. Most are online & walk over roundabouts ...(Read More)

Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall

Bravo Thailand!!...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Which side on the road the Motorbike was driving? Thanks for NO answer!...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Not fake but outdated news ! Nothing to do with your stupid talk about"usual country cultural ...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Thanks to some editor for showing his point of view when it comes to freedom of speech.Great censors...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
phukethasbeengoodtous.org