Teerasil doubts place in starting line-up

FOOTBALL: Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda admits that he may not be picked to start against the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier next week.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 09:38AM

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda (centre) attends a training session on Tuesday. (Oct 8). Photo: Bangkok Post

The Muang Thong United forward has not yet played under new Thailand coach Akira Nishino.

The Japanese has had a decent start to his Thailand reign as the War Elephants were held to a home draw with Vietnam and won at Indonesia in their first two qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Teerasil, 31, did not play in both games as he was nursing an injury.

Now he is in the squad to face the UAE at Thammasat Stadium on Oct 15 but he said yesterday (Oct 8) Nishino may not include him in the starting line-up.

"It's an honour to receive a call-up to the national team after an injury lay-off," Teerasil said.

"I am not yet 100 percent fit and Nishino may stick with the previous line-up which did well [against Indonesia]. No matter if I am selected or not, I am ready to support the team in any capacity."

Thailand lead Group G with four points from two matches ahead of the UAE, who have a game in hand, and Malaysia, who both have three. Vietnam have one point from one game while Indonesia are still looking for their first point after two losses.

In another development, Nishino has called up four players from the U23 team to train with the senior squad.

The quartet are Anon Amornlertsak (Bangkok United), Patcharapol Inntanee (Muang Thong United), Rattanakorn Maikami (Buriram United) and Benjamin Davis (Fulham).

U23 assistant coach Issara Sitaro said Nishino wants to see them closely as he is also coach of the U23 side who will defend the SEA Games title later this year.

Meanwhile, Indonesia are shifting their World Cup qualifier against Vietnam to the island of Bali after the capital Jakarta was rocked by a series of at times violent student protests, the country's football association said.

Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno stadium in the Senayan area of the city had been due to host the match against the Vietnamese on Oct 15.

The venue is near Indonesia's parliament, which has been targeted by some of the biggest student demonstrations in decades in recent weeks.

"Considering the demonstrations that have been taking place near the Senayan sports complex, the match will be held in the Kapten I Wayan Dipta stadium in Bali," Indonesian football association's (PSSI) secretary-general Ratu Tisha Destria said in a statement.

Read original story here.