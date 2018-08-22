THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Teens procure teens, parents pimp children, say Roi Et police

ROI ET: A 19-year-old female who allegedly procured a 15-year-old girl to provide sexual services for a drug network in Roi Et has been nabbed in a police sting operation, fuelling concern that the age of suspects in human trafficking cases is getting younger.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 August 2018, 05:35PM

A 19-year-old suspect (with blonde hair) sits beside a 15-year-old girl who she allegedly procured for sexual services to a drug network in Roi Et. Photo: Chakkraphan Natanri

In June this year, a 17-year old girl was arrested for providing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with an Indian tourist in Pattaya, while a teenage boy allegedly procured senior high-school students for six customers in Nakhon Sawan.

The operation in Roi Et took place during the early hours of today (Aug 22), around the same time another team of police and officers from other state agencies arrested a woman who had allegedly opened a karaoke bar in Chaiyaphum as a front for a brothel. Two of the seven female workers were found to be 16-year-old girls.

Lt Col Detchat Munnami, deputy chief of investigation for Provincial Police Region 4, said the latest arrest in Roi Et resulted from a crackdown on drug gangs. He said the probe revealed that girls had been victimised by their own parents, some of whom had raped them and provided them for sex in exchange for methamphetamine pills (ya bah). 

“Officers arrested a girl [the 19-year-old] immediately after she received B2,000 from our two agents," Lt Col Detcha said, referring to a sting operation at a motel in Muang district where agents met the suspect, who was accompanied by the underage girl.

He said the teen suspect admitted that a drug network had asked her to procure 15-year-old girls in return for money or ya bah. If she chose the money, she spent it on drugs and hanging around with friends, he added. She told police she had arranged sexual transactions on three occasions.

The 15-year-old victim, he continued, said she decided to work as a prostitute after her father was arrested on a drug charge and the money sent by her mother, who works in Pattaya, was not enough for her to live on.

Most of the customers were members of a drug network and her father’s “friends”, she told police. Some of them forced her to take ya bah before having sex.

Police charged the 19-year-old suspect with human trafficking and luring an underage girl into prostitution.

In Chaiyaphum’s Muang district, karaoke owner Kanchana Thongluan was charged with human trafficking, opening a bar without permission and running a brothel.

Muang police chief Col Phongphat denied a report that one of his subordinates had taken bribes from the shop to turn a blind eye to the illegal business.

Read original story here.

 

 

Rorri_2 | 25 August 2018 - 11:14:03 

"by over 300{yes,that's more than 1 person]", 300 also does NOT make a society, however, society, through its legal system, does determine how these deranged people are dealt with.
Siciety: The aggregate of people living together in a more or less ordered community.

DeKaaskopp | 24 August 2018 - 21:59:36 

A sad case indeed!But it is definitely not a specific"Thai society"thing.Happens all over the world.Just recently in the news about the cover up of more than 1000 kids molested and raped in Pennsylvania by over 300{yes,that's more than 1 person]priests.And it is a bit strange that some people react so sensitive if fellow white countryman are mentioned in connection with a crime.

Jor12 | 24 August 2018 - 17:07:07 

It's unfortunate that no matter which country one lives in,  people commit horrendous crimes. Thailand - or any other country - cannot be singled out as a "failed society" as stated by the commentator, so you are still telling people what to do.  It ain't going to happen  The facts in the quoted case are correct. The commentator cannot comprehend what she reads.

Rorri_2 | 24 August 2018 - 06:30:31 

WA mum facing 93 child abuse charges, there is no mention of a video showing they had sex, admittedly they did sexually abuse them, one teenager was not one of her children... by the way, one person does NOT make a society. Get your facts right.

Pauly44 | 23 August 2018 - 18:22:46 

Your apologist level has no limits!! This is an article from a Thai news source regarding Thai people in Thailand, stop defending this crap with your crap, that is reprehensible!

Jor12 | 23 August 2018 - 16:42:33 

Nothing compared to the 39 year old "swingers" Western Australian woman charged with over 100 child sex, drugging offences on her 3 children male and female aged from 8 - 13 years, with a video showing the drugged 8 year old having sex with the mother and 2 men.  Probably another failed society as well.

MartinK | 22 August 2018 - 23:13:14 

This thread of events is one of the damning commentaries on a failed society I have ever read. The providers, the police, the customers are all contemptible.

Kurt | 22 August 2018 - 18:08:05 

It is all part of Thailand's international 'sex paradise' image. Exploitation of boys and girls, by parents, police and even teachers ( as we red in previous articles). Thinking about that sex spa in BKK with loan of 3 million and free 'massages' for police people. Nice kickback for being let alone in your sex business with a police station around the corner.

