Teens arrested in Sakhu drug bust, over 25k meth pills seized

PHUKET: Five suspects, including four teenagers, were arrested in Sakhu drug raid last Friday (June 4). During the raid police seized over 25,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 250g of kratom leaves.

crimedrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 June 2021, 02:31PM

Natthawut Chaidam, 17, and Natthapol, 16, were arrested with 25,193 pills of ya bah, a homemade gun and two bullets. Photo: Sakhu Police

Sobree Soprajin, 28, was arrested with 112 pills of ya bah. Photo: Sakhu Police

According to the report made available yesterday (June 5), Sakhu police led by Lt Col Suphap Saelim, conducted the raid at several different locations in northernmost part of Phuket and arrested five suspects.

Natthawut “Lib” Chaidam, 17, and his brother Natthapol “Dy”, 16, were arrested with 25,193 pills of ya bah, a homemade gun (Thai Pradit) and two rounds of ammunition at a house in Moo 5, Sakhu.

Police officers further examined the next-door house where they arrested Kerkchai “Dawut” Chaidam, 18, who was found in possession of 150 ya bah pills.

Sobree Soprajin, 28, originally from Satun, was arrested with 112 pills of ya bah, at a house in Ban Khokmud, Moo 1, Sakhu.

Natthawut, Natthapol, Kerkchai and Sobree were taken to Sakhu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

However, the report did not mention any charges related to the gun and ammunition seized during the raid.

The fifth suspect – Arin Phiwloi, 19, – was arrested with 250g of kratom leaves at a house in Moo 5, Sakhu. Police also seized B200 in cash found in Arin’ pocket as an item of evidence.

Arin was also taken to the police station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.

DeKaaskopp | 06 June 2021 - 17:44:22 

"Originally from Satun.." Guess we can read soon another tirade from someone about who should be allowed to live on Phuket and who should not be allowed.Phuket for Phuketians only! Lol!

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

So the app is working in BKK and over 60’s have been invited to register - only a matter of time b...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

The whingers and whiners are out in force today - teething problems probably they can’t figure out...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

What was the point at which 70% getting 2 injections became 70% getting just the first shot ?? ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

Even though today was specifically announced as the start day for registrations for non working expa...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

World travelers do well know the Phuket transport scamming, taxis, mini vans, tuk tuks, They learned...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Christy Sinophobia ?...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on expat vaccination registrations

@Foot " If the wait is long enough ,many will leave or just die" Sorry Foot, but in some...(Read More)

Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao

So many wannabe detectives on here....(Read More)

Expat Life: One Phuket, a worthy cause

Wow Christy , you are a true lexicologist. But what does your silly post got to do with this articl...(Read More)

Grand reopening hopes fade

I am vaccinated, have a flush bank account after being couped up for a year, and I want to come to P...(Read More)

 

