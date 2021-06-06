Teens arrested in Sakhu drug bust, over 25k meth pills seized

PHUKET: Five suspects, including four teenagers, were arrested in Sakhu drug raid last Friday (June 4). During the raid police seized over 25,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 250g of kratom leaves.

crimedrugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 June 2021, 02:31PM

Sobree Soprajin, 28, was arrested with 112 pills of ya bah. Photo: Sakhu Police

Natthawut Chaidam, 17, and Natthapol, 16, were arrested with 25,193 pills of ya bah, a homemade gun and two bullets. Photo: Sakhu Police

Natthawut Chaidam, 17, and Natthapol, 16, were arrested with 25,193 pills of ya bah, a homemade gun and two bullets. Photo: Sakhu Police

According to the report made available yesterday (June 5), Sakhu police led by Lt Col Suphap Saelim, conducted the raid at several different locations in northernmost part of Phuket and arrested five suspects.

Natthawut “Lib” Chaidam, 17, and his brother Natthapol “Dy”, 16, were arrested with 25,193 pills of ya bah, a homemade gun (Thai Pradit) and two rounds of ammunition at a house in Moo 5, Sakhu.

Police officers further examined the next-door house where they arrested Kerkchai “Dawut” Chaidam, 18, who was found in possession of 150 ya bah pills.

Sobree Soprajin, 28, originally from Satun, was arrested with 112 pills of ya bah, at a house in Ban Khokmud, Moo 1, Sakhu.

Natthawut, Natthapol, Kerkchai and Sobree were taken to Sakhu Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

However, the report did not mention any charges related to the gun and ammunition seized during the raid.

The fifth suspect – Arin Phiwloi, 19, – was arrested with 250g of kratom leaves at a house in Moo 5, Sakhu. Police also seized B200 in cash found in Arin’ pocket as an item of evidence.

Arin was also taken to the police station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell.