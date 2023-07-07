British International School, Phuket
Teenager injured in Rassada residential fire

Teenager injured in Rassada residential fire

PHUKET: One person sustained minor injuries as a result of a fire in a row house on Soi Bang Chee Lao, a small road located north of Phuket Bus Terminal 2 on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada.

Safety
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 July 2023 04:53 PM

A rental room in a row house was badly damaged by fire on July 7. Photo: Rassada Municipality

Puket City Police Station and Rassada Municipality were notified of a residential fire on Soi Bang Chee Lao at about 8.40am this morning (July 7). Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene along with an ambulance, reports Khao Phuket, The Phuket News’ sister-newspaper in Thai language.

It took firefighters around 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. One of the rental units in the row house was badly damaged by the blaze, but none of the neighboring rooms sustained damage.

The damaged unit was rented by 46-year-old Wanna Koomban. The woman’s 17-year-old son Jirayut Saiwichian was inside when the fire started from a refrigerator’s power plug.

Blue Tree Phuket

Mr Jirayut turned off the electricity but failed to stop the fire. He sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In a separate case yesterday (July 6), a noodle soup stall on Soi Khok Makham in Rawai was damaged by fire. The exact nature of the incident was not disclosed by Rawai Municipality, but the authorities referred to it as a "gas tank fire" in their report.

Officials from the Rawai municipal office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) inspected the scene and gave “basic firefighting advice” to the vendor whose property was damaged.

