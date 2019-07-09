Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Teenager dies in crash on Thepsrisin Bridge

PHUKET: A teenager has died after losing control of his motorbike on Thepsrisin Bridge in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (July 9).

accidentsdeathtransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 11:25AM

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Officers from Phuket City Police Station and emergency rescue workers were notified of the accident at approximately 4:20am this morning.

An 18-year-old man was found lying on the road bleeding heavily from the left side of his head where his skull was broken. Lt Col Rachan Phanwai reported that the man, identified as Worapol Thungkaew, was already dead when officers arrived.

Rescue workers took the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

A black Honda Wave motorbike was found on the road some 50 meters ahead of the body.

Police reported from initial investigations that Mr Worapol was heading east on Thepsrisin Rd and lost control on Thepsrisin Bridge, hitting the footpath and crashing heavily onto the road. He was not wearing a helmet according to police.

CCTV footage will be examined to understand the exact cause of the accident before Mr Worapol’s body is given to his relatives to carry out the religious ceremony.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Motorcyclist killed in heavy collision with pickup truck in Thalang
Man charged after deadly head-on collision
Phuket airport taxi driver questioned after collision kills motorbike rider
Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket
Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision
Woman dies as truck hits motorbike
Police confident Phuket airport taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist will face formal charges soon
Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan
Push for murder charges against drink-drivers divides force
Soldier dies after motorbike hits power pole in Thalang
Boy, 14, killed as Phuket suffers worst Songkran road safety record in years
Filipino killed by drunk driver
Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead
Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Day 2: Songkran death toll declines

 

Phuket community
PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

What cost this SHORT visit to PM accompanied by 100 people and training school children and driving ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Very insensitive from W..How can someone expect from tourists to use their own brain when it comes t...(Read More)

Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

Pipes just not break off. That only happens when pipes are rotten. Such factory, as it is in the mi...(Read More)

Consumer confidence at 21-month low

No confidence in present politics, weak purchasing power ( many people live in debts, just pay inter...(Read More)

Corruption rife in schools, study finds

How much nicer to live here if life is 30% cheaper when there would be no corruption....(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Wiesel your comments are totally insensitive. Blame the drowning victims?? There are lifeguards on b...(Read More)

Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket

Not to nit-pick, but since the Phoenix disaster aren't we all supposed to wear flotation vests o...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

"and i(sic) suggest people use eyes, brain and reason(sic) because its (sic) real life and not ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie

 