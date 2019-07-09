PHUKET: A teenager has died after losing control of his motorbike on Thepsrisin Bridge in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (July 9).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 11:25AM

The 18-year-old’s body was found some 50 metres behind his motorbike. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers from Phuket City Police Station and emergency rescue workers were notified of the accident at approximately 4:20am this morning.

An 18-year-old man was found lying on the road bleeding heavily from the left side of his head where his skull was broken. Lt Col Rachan Phanwai reported that the man, identified as Worapol Thungkaew, was already dead when officers arrived.

Rescue workers took the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

A black Honda Wave motorbike was found on the road some 50 meters ahead of the body.

Police reported from initial investigations that Mr Worapol was heading east on Thepsrisin Rd and lost control on Thepsrisin Bridge, hitting the footpath and crashing heavily onto the road. He was not wearing a helmet according to police.

CCTV footage will be examined to understand the exact cause of the accident before Mr Worapol’s body is given to his relatives to carry out the religious ceremony.