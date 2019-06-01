PHUKET: One teenager was killed and another taken to hospital with minor injuries on Friday (May 31) after the pair collided in front of Krungsri Bank, Cherng Talay Branch, in Thalang.

Yarnphat Malai of Cherng Talay Police was notified of the accident at around 9pm and arrived at the scene on Srisoonthorn Rd to find two teenagers lying in the road.

The first teenager, 17-year-old Thai national Daranphop Panjarak, was unconscious with blood draining from his mouth and ears. Cherng Talay Municipality rescue workers administered CPR at the roadside and called for an ambulance. Mr Daranphop was rushed to Thalang Hospital but later died.

The second teenager, 16-year-old Thai national Sitsanok Hongkum, was also taken to Thalang Hospital for minor injuries.

Police reported that the two teenagers, both driving Honda motorcycles, one Click and another Scoopy, had been driving closely to one another. When Mr Daranphop made a sudden and unexpected turn, Mr Sitsanok went into the back of his motorbike. It was not reported whether or not the teenagers were wearing helmets.

Police are checking CCTV for further evidence.