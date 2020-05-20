Kata Rocks
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested two 17-year-old motorbike thieves in Wichit and are searching for the third member of the gang after the parents of the first two brought their own children in to police.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 May 2020, 10:17AM

Police have arrested two of the teenagers and are looking for the third. Image: via Wichit Police

Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong of the Wichit Police Station reported that Sittipong “Arm” Sakulwongsujarit, 17 and Wasan “Cheese” Koeu-Thong, also 17, were arrested on Monday (May 18).

The search for the trio began on May 12 when police were informed at 11:24am that a Honda MSX had been stolen from in front of a house in Moo 1, Wichit.

Both motorbikes had been stolen overnight.

Then at 11:39am police received another report that another Honda MSX had been stolen from the parking area at JJ Mansion, also in Moo1, Wichit, Lt Col Thammasan explained in his report.

After checking CCTV footage, officers tracked down where one of the stolen motorbikes was taken, leading officers to bring in Ekachai Sakulwongsujarit for questioning. Mr Ekachai identified his son, Sittipong, as one of the culprits caught on video.

Sittipong was brought to the station, where he named his partners in crime as Wasan and a third person, Naphasakorn “Krit” Pimpong, Lt Col Thammasan said.

Sittiphong took police to a house in Pa Khlok where one of the stolen motorbikes was parked, then took the officers to Wasan’s house, but he was not at home.

After the officers had returned to Wichit Police Station, Rojanee Kei-Thong brought her son Wasan to surrender to police.

Wasan admitted that he had stolen the two motorbikes with Sittipong and Naphasakorn, Lt Col Thammasan noted in his report.

They had sold one of the motorbikes in Baan Para, Pa Khlok, for B2,000, he added.

Lt Col Thammasan confirmed that Sittipong and Wasan had both been charged for the thefts and possession of stolen goods. 

The search for Naphatsakorn continues, he added.

