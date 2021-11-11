Teen surrenders for fatal stabbing in Rawai

PHUKET: The 19-year-old man wanted for the fatal stabbing of another teenager in Rawai last night has surrendered to police.

violencedeathcrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 November 2021, 05:10PM

All five stand to face teh same charges, police said. Photo: Chalong Police

The knife used in the fatal stabbing. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Boonyapat ‘Not’ Petcharat, of Moo 6, Kathu, presented himself at Wichit Police Station at about 3am this morning. He also brought with him to give to police the folding pocket knife used in the fatal stabbing, Chalong Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed today (Nov 11).

Boonyapat was taken to Chalong Police Station to face charges for the killing. By that time, police had already been issued an arrest warrant for the fatal altercation that led to the death of 18-year-old Nakarin Somboon, Col Sarawut explained.

The arrest warrant empowers the police to press several charges, including gang attack causing injury or death, carrying a knife in public and trespass while carrying a weapon, he said.

Officers were called to the house, in Soi King Patana 8, Moo 4, Rawai, at about 7pm. They arrived to find Nakarin unconscious and unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

Nakarin had sustained at least knife wounds, including a deep stab wound to the right chest, Col Sarawut explained.

Nakarin was rushed to Chalong Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, he said.

“A group of five teenagers, including the accused, arrived at the victim’s house on two motorcycles. The group went together as the suspect had previously had a disagreement [with Nakarin] before,” Col Sarawut said.

“When he [Boonyapat] entered the house, he went into the bedroom of the victim and began fighting [sic]. After finishing the fight in the house, they came out to fight each other outside the house,” he continued.

“Mr Not, the accused, used a short-bladed knife that he was carrying with him and stabbed Mr Nakarin Somboon, 18 years old, about 10 times,” Col Sarawut confirmed.

“After that, the accused and others fled [on their motorcycles]. At that time the victim had not died. He was taken to Chalong Hospital and later died at the hospital,” he said.

Police are still searching for the four other people, two men and two women, involved in the attack, he said.

“From our investigation, we know their names,” Col Sarawaut said, naming a Mr Petcharat as one of the four wanted.

Under the arrest warrant, all five involved in the attack stand to face the same charges, he said.

Col Sarawut has yet to reveal what had prompted the five to attack Mr Nakakrin at his home.