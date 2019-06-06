PHUKET: A teenage male suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital unconscious earlier today (June 6) after he lost control of his motorbike on a wet road in Kathu and crashed beside the road.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 June 2019, 05:41PM

The accident happened on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, near Kathu Intersection, at about 2pm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, near the U-turn on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd between the Bangchak petrol station and Kathu Intersection, at about 2pm.

The motorbike rider, 19-year-old Phuket native Watcharaphong Phunthawa, was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

Rescue workers soon arrived and administered emergency first aid, and performed CPR on Watcharapong before rushing him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

At this stage the extent of Watcharapong’s injuries has yet to be made clear and it has not been reported whether Watcharapong survived the impact.

It was also not reported whether a helmet was found at the scene.

Capt Nipon explained that Watcharapong was riding from Patong to the Phuket Bus Terminal, with his father following behind in a pickup truck, when the motorbike slid on the wet road and crashed heavily into the roadside gutter.