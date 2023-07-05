Teen gangs sought as shots fired in Kathu

PHUKET: Teen gangs are suspected in an incident early this morning (July 5) that saw more than 15 shots fired on a small, quiet street in Kathu.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

2023-07-05 15:04:52

Police were called to the street, Soi Sua Lueang, between Red Mountain Golf Course and the Phuket Mining Museum, at 5am.

Lt Kiattisak Saengmanee of the Kathu Police arrived with patrol officers and detectives to find more than 15 9mm bullet casings on the street. Forensic police were called in to inspect the scene.

From their preliminary investigation, police reported two gangs of teenagers were seen fight on the street in front of a grocery store during the night.

After the teens had disbanded, a group of teenagers returned on motorbikes and scoured the area near a construction site. That was when local residents heard more than 15 gunshots.

There were no reports of any people being injured by the shots fired.

Officers are now canvassing the area and checking CCTV footage available to track down the perpetrators, Kathu Police reported.