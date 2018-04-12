The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Teen ‘admits’ to murder, denies rape

BURIRAM: A 17-year-old teenager has confessed to robbing and killing a 73-year-old woman who also appears to have been raped, according to local police.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 April 2018, 09:20AM

The funeral of the victim was organised at a temple in Buriram province yesterday (Apr 11). Photo: Surachai Piragsa
The funeral of the victim was organised at a temple in Buriram province yesterday (Apr 11). Photo: Surachai Piragsa

Police arrested Nil (real name withheld), 17, in a sugar cane field shortly after he allegedly broke into the home of the old woman identified only as Pad, in tambon Pornsamran of Khu Muang district, at 11:45pm last Sunday (Apr 8).

Police found the woman dead with bruises on her face. She also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Her body was sent to a hospital in Surin for an autopsy.

Nil allegedly confessed to strangling the woman. However, he denied raping her. He said he killed her for money, according to police.

Col Jetsarit Paengsrisarn, the Khu Muang district police chief, yesterday (Apr 11) went to the woman’s house where the murder took place. He and other police also visited the place where Nil sat down for a drink with friends before heading to the woman’s house.

Col Jetsarit said investigators were collecting evidence. Pad’s house was only metres from the suspect’s home.

The district police chief said that after drinking with friends Nil used a knife to force open the door to Pad’s house. The woman woke up and a struggle ensued. However, Nil overpowered her and punched her in the stomach and face several times before strangling her, Col Jetsarit said.

He fled after taking B2,190 in cash from her.

Read original story here.

 

 
