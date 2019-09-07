TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

Start From: Sunday 15 September 2019, 11:00AM to Sunday 15 September 2019, 05:00PM

We are glad to announce that the first-ever out-of-school TEDx event is happening in Phuket! TEDxYouth@MaiKhao is hoping to see you in JW Marriott Resort and Spa at Mai Khao on the 15th of September at 11:00 am till 5:00 pm. JW Marriott provided lunch and breaks are included. This is a public event and tickets can be bought through tedxyouthmaikhao.com. Our first year is introduced with a theme of "Below the Surface" with amazing speakers. Topics that are going to be covered will range from medicine to philosophy.