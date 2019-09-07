THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

Start From: Sunday 15 September 2019, 11:00AM to Sunday 15 September 2019, 05:00PM

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

TEDxYouth@MaiKhao

« »

We are glad to announce that the first-ever out-of-school TEDx event is happening in Phuket! TEDxYouth@MaiKhao is hoping to see you in JW Marriott Resort and Spa at Mai Khao on the 15th of September at 11:00 am till 5:00 pm. JW Marriott provided lunch and breaks are included. This is a public event and tickets can be bought through tedxyouthmaikhao.com. Our first year is introduced with a theme of "Below the Surface" with amazing speakers. Topics that are going to be covered will range from medicine to philosophy.

Person : Timofey Podkopayev
Address : JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Spa, 231 Moo 3 Mai Khao, Talang 83110 Phuket Thailand
Phone : +66987251951
Website :
http://tedxyouthmaikhao.com

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Is/was this government officer a employee of Khun Wiwat, the head of Phuket Marine Department? If so...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

It is funny, do readers realise that the longer the articles are about saying/explaining of thai Of...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Lets hope that as long the unneeded spaghetti of cables, sure more than 50% not in use/not removed ...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

Makro and Villa market shops are being a good example of not handing out plastic bags for long time ...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Water outage effects Patong already many years on daily base. Nothing new. Numerous are the number o...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

Take down the scruffy, dangerous, often defunct power cables and give it a coat of paint. Then it mi...(Read More)

Leading Thai retailers to stop handing out plastics

"30%... comes from mom-&-pop shops" which is why it's so good that Makro no longer...(Read More)

Week-long water outages to affect areas of Patong, Karon

Wow. "Parts of Patong"? the PWA don't even know where the water will be cut off? Thail...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust

Not even a little surprised that a Phuket government employee would be busted like this. Seems like...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 