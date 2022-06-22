Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic

PHUKET: Legendary Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham will be joining a youth football clinic at Surakul Stadium in Phuket Town on Friday (June 24).

Football

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 06:41PM

Phuket Sports Association President Thammawat Wongchareonyot announced the news yesterday (June 21) during a press conference to promote “The Match Football Clinic” project.

The training clinic is being held as part of a nationwide campaign to promote football among youths ahead of the the Liverpool vs Manchester United match for the 2022 Century Cup that the two rivals will be contesting at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

In total, 400 youths aged 14-16 years from 15 provinces throughout Southern Thailand will be joining training clinic in Phuket, during which youngsters will be taught valuable football skills, Mr Thammawat explained.

The project is being funded by the National Sports Development Fund, whose chief, Dr Supranee Guptasa, was also present yesterday. Also joining the event was Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office Director Damrong Chaisena.

“The project is to have the opportunity for youths to learn from the experience of legendary players from Liverpool Football Club and Manchester United Football Club, together with Line Saint coaches certified by Sport Thai-Bavaria Football Co Ltd,

Similar football clinics are also being held in Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Chanthaburi, he added.

The skills to be taught include dribbling, passing and receiving the ball, trapping the ball and shooting goals, Mr Thammawat said.

“The match football clinic project is an activity to create opportunities for young men and women to access football through world-class football activities. This is a stage that will give youth the opportunity to participate in football competitions in standardised competition formats, and encourages youth and athletes to acquire skills, learn techniques and knowledge of international football standards to develop ones own skills towards excellence,” he said.

Having footballing greats such as Teddy Sheringham attend “will be part of building confidence in the readiness of Phuket in welcoming visitors and world-famous personalities. We are ready to be part of driving economic recovery after COVID and supporting the hosting of Specialised Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand,” he said.