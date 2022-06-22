Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic

Teddy Sheringham to join Phuket football clinic

PHUKET: Legendary Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham will be joining a youth football clinic at Surakul Stadium in Phuket Town on Friday (June 24).

Football
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 06:41PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Phuket Sports Association President Thammawat Wongchareonyot announced the news yesterday (June 21) during a press conference to promote “The Match Football Clinic” project.

The training clinic is being held as part of a nationwide campaign to promote football among youths ahead of the the Liverpool vs Manchester United match for the 2022 Century Cup that the two rivals will be contesting at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

In total, 400 youths aged 14-16 years from 15 provinces throughout Southern Thailand will be joining training clinic in Phuket, during which youngsters will be taught valuable football skills, Mr Thammawat explained.

The project is being funded by the National Sports Development Fund, whose chief, Dr Supranee Guptasa, was also present yesterday. Also joining the event was Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office Director Damrong Chaisena.

“The project is to have the opportunity for youths to learn from the experience of legendary players from Liverpool Football Club and Manchester United Football Club, together with Line Saint coaches certified by Sport Thai-Bavaria Football Co Ltd, 

Similar football clinics are also being held in Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Chanthaburi, he added.

The skills to be taught include dribbling, passing and receiving the ball, trapping the ball and shooting goals, Mr Thammawat said.

“The match football clinic project is an activity to create opportunities for young men and women to access football through world-class football activities. This is a stage that will give youth the opportunity to participate in football competitions in standardised competition formats, and encourages youth and athletes to acquire skills, learn techniques and knowledge of international football standards to develop ones own skills towards excellence,” he said.

Having footballing greats such as Teddy Sheringham attend “will be part of building confidence in the readiness of Phuket in welcoming visitors and world-famous personalities. We are ready to be part of driving economic recovery after COVID and supporting the hosting of Specialised Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making
Swimming to set up ‘open category’ for transgender athletes
Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Verstappen beats Sainz in Canada
Doubles pair’s good run in Jakarta ends in semis
Verstappen beats Alonso to Canada pole
UWC school BISP in touch rugby final
Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun China’s No.1 duo
Phuket to host Liverpool and Manchester United training camp
Youth Sailors to the fore at PYC
Local football tournament aiming to kick out illegal drugs
Ferrari’s Baku horror show spins F1 title race on its head
US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag
Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens
Date set for Bangtao Beach Run

 

Phuket community
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

You CANNOT overdose on cannabis. This is the most ridiculous statement made so far. The problem with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 