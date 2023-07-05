Team Thailand return from Special Olympics to hero’s welcome

SPECIAL OLYMPICS: Team Thailand returned home to a hero’s welcome on June 27 after securing an impressive 39-medal haul at the recent 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games, which took place in Berlin, Germany, from June 17-25.



By Ben Tirebuck

2023-07-05 14:08:03

A total of 35 Thai athletes competed in this year’s event, consisting of eight Unified Partner athletes and 27 athletes with intellectual impairments, representing 15 different regions of the Kingdom.

Alongside the athletes were 13 coaches, a doctor and two officials making up part of the squad to support the Thai athletes during the competition.

Team Thailand won 10 gold medals, 23 silver and six bronze, while award ribbons of various colours were presented for athletes who finished in 4th to 8th place.

While top-place finishes are fantastic achievements, it is the taking part in the event that truly counts, something that is illustrated by the Special Olympics Athletes’ Oath which states: “Let me win. But if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt.”

The first athlete to win gold for the Kingdom was 20-year-old Thai sprinter Sitthiphon Phisajarn in the men’s 200-metre race on June 21.

Further golds were won by Sittikorn Phitsajarn and Phachara Nunseng in different categories of the men’s 100m; Thep Tat Nunseng in the men’s 200m; Nattanich Kumram and Thipasri Klapitak in the women’s badminton doubles; Wutchai Potjanametha and Rabdee Thanomkiat in the men’s badminton doubles; Duangkaew Suwanpetch and Saratcha Nonprasert in the women’s bocce ball doubles; Supaporn Rasamee in the women’s long jump; Phachara Nunseng and Sittikorn Phitchanin in different categories of the men’s long jump; and Sittipol Pissachan in the men’s 200m.

Silver medalists included: Thipasri Klapitak in the women’s badminton singles; Teerayut Sae Phan in the men’s 200m; Pawarisa Panmat in the women’s 50m freestyle swimming; Walisara Sajja in the women’s table tennis singles; Thanyasorn Saengjinda and Chanamon Pitakphavasutthi in the women’s bocce ball doubles; Bowonwit Rodsa in the men’s 100m breast stroke swimming; Watcharaphon Phrasophon in the women’s 800m; the men’s football team; and the women’s 4x100m relay team.

Bronze medalists included: Peerawit Intharapinit and Warisara Sajja in mixed doubles table tennis; Rabdee Thanomkiat in men’s badminton singles; Sitthipol Pissachan in the men’s long jump; Thanawan Pho Noi in the men’s shot put; and Saratcha Nonprasert in the women’s bocce ball singles.

The returning delegation was welcomed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 27 by Dr Naris Chaisut, President of the Special Olympics Sports Association of Thailand and Ms. Ratchaneewan Bulakul, Director of the Sports Association of Thailand, who both congratulated all the athletes for their efforts and for bringing pride to the nation.

Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the Special Olympics World Summer Games is the largest inclusive sporting event for people with intellectual and multiple disabilities worldwide, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries. Its mission is to promote the acceptance and inclusion of those with intellectual disabilities through the power of sports while providing a global platform for them to showcase their athletic abilities.

The competition takes place biennially, alternating between summer and winter editions. The 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin welcomed over 6,500 athletes from 126 countries competing in 26 sports.

- Additional reporting by NNT