Team Thailand get easy Uber Cup path

BADMINTON: The Thai women are in a relatively easy group of the Uber Cup following yesterday’s draw in Kuala Lumpur.

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 01:46PM

Ratchanok Intanon will lead Thailand in Denmark this October. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand, who were runners-up in the previous edition on home soil in 2018, will face Denmark, Canada and Scotland in Group C.

In the Thomas Cup, Thailand were drawn into Group D with Japan, South Korea and Canada.

The 2020 Thomas Cup and Uber Cup finals will be held in Aarhus, Denmark, from Oct 3-11. The top two teams of each group advance to the quarter-finals in both events.

In the 2018 Uber Cup, Thailand, led by Ratchanok Intanon, stunned hot favourites China in the semi-finals.

Although the Thais lost to Japan in the final, it was still their biggest achievement in the competition.

The international badminton season has been suspended for months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it remains unclear when it will resume.

Last week, the China, Japan, Taipei and Korea Opens, scheduled for next month, were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Badminton World Federation chief operating offier Stuart Borrie said after yesterday’s draw: “We acknowledge the many disruptions this year to our calendar but we would like to assure you that the BWF continues to monitor the ongoing developments surrounding COVID-19 and to plan for a safe return to international badminton.

“We trust everyone within the badminton community is keeping safe and well and preparing for the return to international competition.”