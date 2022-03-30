tengoku
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Team NZ defend moving America’s Cup defence to Barcelona

Team NZ defend moving America’s Cup defence to Barcelona

SAILING: Team New Zealand today (Mar 30) defended their decision to stage the next America’s Cup in Spain, adamant they would have surrendered the Auld Mug if the regatta was held again in Auckland.

Sailing
By AFP

Wednesday 30 March 2022, 12:30PM

Team New Zealand’s skipper Peter Burling holds the America’s Cup after winning against Luna Rossa in Auckland in March last year Gilles Martin-Raget. Photo: AFP

Team New Zealand’s skipper Peter Burling holds the America’s Cup after winning against Luna Rossa in Auckland in March last year Gilles Martin-Raget. Photo: AFP

Barcelona was announced yesterday as host of the event in 2024, seeing off bids from Malaga, Jeddah and Cork.

Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton had come under pressure to keep the 37th edition in Auckland, given significant public funding and investment in the city’s infrastructure ahead of the 2021 regatta, when the defenders beat Italy’s Luna Rossa syndicate in the final series.

However, Dalton said lucrative hosting rights were put out to tender when a government offer came up well short of the figure required to retain their key boat design and engineering personnel.

The decision has been greeted with broad public disappointment in New Zealand, where a wave of nationalism has accompanied previous Team NZ campaigns.

Dalton told Radio New Zealand his team would have little chance of retaining the silverware in home waters against better-resourced rivals.

“If we thought for one second that we could be competitive, with a realistic chance of winning the Cup in New Zealand, then that’s where we’d be,” he said.

Sinea Phuket

“What would New Zealanders think of an organisation which would lie down and be run over by a truck, and would give away the America’s Cup that they’d worked so hard to get?

“I can assure you that if we lose it in New Zealand, it will be gone forever, and the team will be gone.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously expressed a desire for the event venue to stay put but conceded “these decisions aren’t just down to us”.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said every challenger who contested last year’s event was opposed to a move offshore “but not Team New Zealand, which has some irony”.

“Most of us regard the America’s Cup as an international sporting event but, in fact, it’s a business venture,” he said.

“While not a surprise to Aucklanders, it will come as a considerable disappointment.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Right race, wrong place as Verstappen wins controversial Saudi GP
PSG star Navas takes in Ukrainian refugees
Atthaya wins playoff to capture first LPGA title
Verstappen opens title account with Jeddah victory
Perez takes first career pole in Jeddah after Schumacher smash
A loss for the Vagabonds, but a victory for local charity
Pongsakorn wins gold at the Dubai World Championships
Ferrari’s back!
Italy miss out on World Cup again, Bale shines for Wales
Man United hold talks with Erik ten Hag over manager’s job
World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement
Phuket’s disabled athletes prepare for Sisaket Games
Thai rider Somkiat makes GP history
Liverpool set up FA Cup semi-final clash with Man City
Leclerc leads Ferrari one-two in Bahrain after Red Bull collapse

 

Phuket community
Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

JohnC, if you think local burning isn't a significant source of haze/pollution, you are mistaken...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

Another day of forming committees to tell local officials what to do. The end result...nothing at al...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Well, this is to be expected as tourism slowly returns...people putting their trust in untrained num...(Read More)

Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

Wow, a rare spotlight into the dirty dealings of the RTP...things that likely go on every day in eve...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Given the massive storm yesterday across the southern region mid day yesterday it would have been fo...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

Did anyone really expect the gov't propaganda station to be neutral! Nice of the PM to be concer...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

Kurt,QBE is a worldwide so called solid based English Insurance,I got my from the the Australian bra...(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income

A couple of 2 day events aren't going to help anyone. Especially when, as the pictures seem to i...(Read More)

Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

@Kurt Europeans not go Thailand this year because they spend their money to host Ukrainian refugee...(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

@John C, what you call 'haze' ( a naturally happening) ) is actually man made SMOG. Little...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX

 