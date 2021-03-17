BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3 over Luna Rossa

SAILING: Team New Zealand won the America’s Cup today (Mar 17), defeating Italy’s Luna Rossa 7-3 to claim yachting’s most prestigious trophy for the fourth time.

Sailing
By AFP

Wednesday 17 March 2021, 12:14PM

Team New Zealand crew celebrates their victory in the 36th America’s Cup against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in Auckland today. Photo: AFP.

Team New Zealand crew celebrates their victory in the 36th America’s Cup against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in Auckland today. Photo: AFP.

The defending champions claimed the single win they needed to seal the best-of-13 series with a 46-second victory over the Italians in race 10 on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

“It’s absolutely unreal... it just means the world to us as a team,” Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said.

Team New Zealand entered the regatta as heavy favourites but the Italians matched them in the early stages, taking the scores to 3-2.

But the hosts then reeled off five successive wins, helped by their superior speed and local knowledge as Auckland produced days of light, inconsistent winds.

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

The New Zealanders had been poised to land the killer blow yesterday but the champagne was put on ice when a late wind shift meant race 10 was held over until today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick to congratulate the Kiwi team.

“Team New Zealand has once again made us all so proud by retaining the America’s Cup as New Zealand’s cup,” she said in a statement.

