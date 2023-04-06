Team Nam Naka win the 8th Tekkim Cup

FOOTBALL: The 8th edition of the popular Tekkim Cup concluded last week with team “Nam Naka” emerging as champions after they defeated team “Pak Ranong and Balanon” in the final at Seven Soccer Club Stadium in Wichit.

Football

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 April 2023, 11:00AM

The Mar 30 final was a tense affair, finishing with a 1-1 scoreline at full-time before Nam Naka triumphed 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Team Nam Naka’s players received an overall cash prize of B120,000 along with a B10,000 gift voucher to be used at 2S Sport. The team also received a trophy to denote their position as overall competition champions.

Team Nam Naka also cleaned up in the individual player awards with captain Choklap Nilsaeng named the tournament’s top scorer, Thepphanom Chindafor awarded most valuable player and goalkeeper Yutthasit Chadmuang winning the golden glove award. All three were awarded trophies for their respective achievements.

Defeated finalists “Pak Ranong and Balanon” received B50,000 for their efforts, with third-placed “Patong United” receiving B30,000 after they defeated team “Farm Nai Tung” 4-1 in the third-place playoff match. Farm Nai Tung were awarded B10,000.

Team “Success Academy” won the Under-10 junior age group tournament after they defeated “M.Den Academy” in the final. Team “PK & Mineral Mine” finished in third place after they defeated “GL Gorilla” in the playoff between the beaten semi-finalists.

The cash prizes and awards were distributed at the official closing ceremony on Mar 30 by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, head of the Sports Association of Phuket.

The closing ceremony was officially presided over by Pol. Maj. Gen. Roongrote Thakoon Punyasiri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was joined by Sommai Plookmaidee, Deputy Mayor of Phru Nai sub-district in Phang Nga; Sopon Kiem, representative officer from the Public Relations Office of Phuket Province; and Suphatchai Petchkong, executive director of the Sports Association of Phuket.

The seven-a-side tournament ran from Mar 20-30 on the artifical grass fields at Seven Soccer Club Stadium and saw a total of 24 teams from Phuket and the surrounding provinces participating.

Each team was limited to seven players on the field at any one time but with a rolling substitution format meaning players were able to swap at will throughout the games.

In his closing remarks Mr Thammawat declared the tournament a huge success, adding that it was a great way to help develop players’ skills while promoting a healthy lifestyle, adding that details on next year’s edition would be released shortly.