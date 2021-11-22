BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TCEB pushes Phuket domestic MICE boost

TCEB pushes Phuket domestic MICE boost

PHUKET: The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has launched a campaign to help boost domestic MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) business on the island.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 November 2021, 06:54PM

Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the TCEB’s Southern Regional Office (4th from left) stands with Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (4th from right) at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the TCEB’s Southern Regional Office (4th from left) stands with Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (4th from right) at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong at the TCEB event to promote the MICE-support campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

The MICE support campaign press conference was well attended. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The campaign, under the banners “Meeting in Thailand is safer” and “10 creative MICE routes”, aims to help reduce Phuket;s dependence on foriegn tourists, and follows the success of the TCEB’s campaign last year, explained Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the TCEB’s Southern Regional Office.

Mr Pattanachai held a press conference in Phuket Town last Thursday (Nov 18) to raise awareness of the campaign, joined by Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong.

The Meeting in Thailand is Safer project was launched in 2020 has been well received, Mr Pattanachai said, resulting in spending in the economy of more than B237 million.

“In 2021, TCEB allocated a budget of B20mn and developed a system for requesting support to be fully digital through the platform ThaiMICEConnect.com, which is an easy way to apply for support through an e-MICE Marketplace. This helps to reduce the steps of organising an event,” Mr Pattanachai explained.

As of Nov 12, 2021, there had been 813 applications for support submitted through the online platform. “There are even more as of today. The events submitted will support over 1,000 jobs,” he added.

“According to our research, the economic impact of the Safe Thailand Conference Project [sic] from April 16 - September 30, 2021 showed that 43,530 people attended the events, which cost B63 million to organise,” Mr Pattanachai said.

“During that period 637 events were approved, resulting in 2,187 activities being held, creating a total direct and indirect economic impact of B119mn and creating 966 jobs, indicating that domestic symposiums are still considered a key tool in stimulating economic circulation and keeping the MICE industry ecosystem powered,” he noted.

“The TCEB therefore plans to further focus on the domestic MICE market, to reduce the risk of relying solely on foreign markets,” he said.

All events supported must fully comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, he added.

“In addition, the TCEB has recently developed marketing tools, such as the ‘10 Creative MICE Routes’ project, in collaboration with DMC Group [Destination Management Company] to design routes to create new business opportunities, stimulate and drive public and private organisations. to organise meetings, seminars and activities throughout the country under safety and hygiene measures,” Mr Pattanachai continued. 

“You can click to request a quote easily via www.thaimiceconnect.com  as well. It is expected that there will be a good response from the fact that many provinces have started to open the city for activities and most people are fully vaccinated,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the "Meeting in Thailand is Safer"  project continues to be open for support from September 15 to December 15, 2021 or until the amount of support budget is reached,” Mr Pattanchai said.

Under the project, event organisers can request budget support of B15,000 for organising activities for one day, but not less than 6 hours, and B30,000 baht for organising activities for two day, one night, such as meetings, seminars, training conferences, incentive trips or even social activities and study tour activities, “or any activity in the community”, he added.

Requests for support must be submitted nine days before the start of the activity and the activities must be completed by December 31, 2021, he said.

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong plainly voiced his support for the campaign.

“Phuket is well known as a MICE destination, with its potential to accommodate MICE events from both domestic and international markets, in terms of venues, transportation and tourist attractions to be used and enjoyed before and after meetings and seminars,” he said.

“It is also world renowned as a destination for both local and global MICE travellers, who each year visit many places in Phuket. Whether it is the Phuket Old Town area, the beach, the sea, or the beautiful natural attractions; they are no less popular than each other,” he said.

“But with the epidemic situation of COVID-19 that caused the revenue from MICE activities and tourism to drop considerably, it has been a big challenge for all of us, from the community level to the local level to the national level,” he added.

“Before the Phuket Sandbox project, more than 95% of the population in Phuket was engaged in services such as car rental, hotels and restaurants ‒ all of which have been disrupted. But since the [Sandbox] project started in July up until now, it has become evident that business in the province has become more active,” V/Gov Piyapong said.

“Now with government policy to open the country seriously, this will result in a clearer picture of the economic movement, whether in meetings, seminars, off-site activities of various organisations.

“This is a good thing and should be done with cooperation from all sectors, because when an event occurs, everyone benefits together. The Meeting in Thailand is Safer project will be another project that helps drive the business of the province as a whole,” he said.

Application forms are available from www.thaimiceconnect.com, Facebook: Thai MICE Connect or Line: @thaimiceconnect. Alternatively people interested in the campaign can call the TCEB at 02-793 3456 Monday-Friday, 8:30am - 5:30pm, except public holidays.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22
Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call
Thai pledges undermining climate push
Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban
Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Phuket
Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War
Prayut to take part in Asean-China summit
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22

Interesting comments on Thai social media about the BiB in Patong and Karon hassling foreign tourist...(Read More)

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Fascinating...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

John, for someone who is always criticising other people's English, you may want spell check you...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions

 