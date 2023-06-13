333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
TCEB aids Phuket expo

PHUKET: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is in the process of convincing more countries to vote for Phuket in its bid to host Specialised Expo 2028, with the final presentation scheduled to take place next week.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 June 2023, 10:06AM

Phuket’s bid for Specialised Expo 2028 is expected to attract 7 million visitors, generating more than B50 billion of economic value. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Pattanachai Singhavara, director of TCEB’s southern region office, said the bureau is confident Phuket will receive a healthy number of votes after conducting intensive campaigns with Thai stakeholders and member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) over the past three years.

The Thai delegation will make its final presentation to the BIE member states on June 21 during the organisation’s 172nd general assembly, reports the Bangkok Post.

More than 120 member countries are eligible to cast a vote, with the final result decided on the day of the assembly.

In the lead-up to the presentation, Thailand plans to extend its campaign to countries that have no official representatives in Thailand, such as Small Island Developing States located in the Pacific and the Caribbean, as well as some nations in Africa, said Mr Pattanachai.

He said Phuket is similar geographically to these island nations and shares similar understandings.

Mr Pattanachai said Thailand could then pledge to share knowledge in terms of waste, water and disaster management with these nations, along with potential business opportunities, in exchange for their support in the vote.

He said the organisation committee also travelled to many cities in countries that have an influence, in an effort to convince more member states to vote for Phuket. These nations included Malaysia, which has ties to other Muslim countries, and Australia, which has relations with the Pacific states.

C and C Marine

TCEB reaffirmed earlier Phuket’s readiness to host the event with China and Belgium, said Mr Pattanachai.

In terms of Asia-Pacific, he said he is confident most countries in this region will cast their votes for Phuket because Thailand would be the first country in Southeast Asia to host such a large-scale expo.

Phuket’s proposed theme for Specialised Expo 2028, “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, is expected to attract 7 million visitors, generating more than B50 billion of economic value, said Mr Pattanachai.

Four other destinations bidding for the event are Minnesota in the US, Málaga in Spain, the Serbian capital Belgrade, and Argentina’s San Carlos de Bariloche.

The vote results are scheduled to be released the day of the vote.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the organisation plans to strengthen the Mice industry this year, increasing revenue by 5% year-on-year by promoting different types of events across all regions of the country.

He said the delay in forming a new government would not affect its operational plans as TCEB reserved a budget for the next fiscal year.

