Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening

PHUKET: As Phuket prepares to welcome tourists with the full reopening of the country on Monday (Nov 1), authorities on the island have issued a reminder to transport providers, specifically taxi drivers, to adopt a more professional approach.

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 October 2021, 09:35AM

At a meeting at Phuket City Hall yesterday (Oct 28), Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Permanent Secretary of Phuket, together with Pol. Col. Aknit Phithaksart, Toll Plaza Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police and the Phuket Provincial Attorney outlined details to ensure the best standards were set and adhered to by taxi drivers to ensure tourists were welcomed warmly and felt safe during their stay.

This specifically covered the setting of fair and transparent rates charged for passenger journeys as determined by provincial standards, clear vehicle markings and ensuring all drivers adhered to dress regulations of a smart and presentable uniform.

Safety was also raised as an issue with a reminder to all drivers of taxis and public service vehicles to drive in a responsible and safe manner. Drivers were also encouraged to use and offer apps to customers for their services.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license in accordance with the type of car they operate and all be able to prove they have received the mandatory recognised two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Finally, drivers were encouraged to act in a friendly manner at all times and serve as a public relations link in providing assistance to tourists as best they can to help create the image of Phuket as an accommodating and welcome host destination.