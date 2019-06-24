Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Taxi drivers protest over Grab legalisation

BANGKOK: A group of drivers representing taxi cooperatives in Bangkok have asked the government to help them when ride-sharing services are legalised as proposed by one of the 19 coalition parties making up the new government.

transporteconomicspolitics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 June 2019, 04:37PM

Taxi drivers show placards complaining about Grab, a major provider of ride-hailing services, and the government-inititated Taxi OK at the Land Transport Department on Monday (June 24). One of the placards reads: “Are foreign services really better? Thai service [Taxi OK] becomes outdated”. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Taxi drivers show placards complaining about Grab, a major provider of ride-hailing services, and the government-inititated Taxi OK at the Land Transport Department on Monday (June 24). One of the placards reads: “Are foreign services really better? Thai service [Taxi OK] becomes outdated”. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Bhumjaithai made legalising ride-sharing services one of its key election campaign pledges, alongside marijuana legalisation.

Party leader Anutin Charnveerakul had reportedly bargained for the transport portfolio, in addition to the deputy prime minister post, so he could implement the policy during talks to join the Palang Pracharath-led government.

Mr Anutin insisted earlier that a condition for his party to join the government led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was that all of his party’s policies had to be adopted and implemented. 

His party’s presence in the new government has apparently worried taxi drivers. Around 30 of them who represent the network, led by chairman Vithoon Naewpanich, drove their cars to the Land Transport Department in Bangkok this morning to submit a letter to the government through the department.

They also said they would go to Bhumjaithai’s head office later in the afternoon to seek clarification on its plans. 

The group, which claimed to represent some 40,000 taxi drivers registered under the cooperatives and another 40,000 with their own cars, had four requests for the new government.

First, there must be remedies for them if the change affects their jobs. Second, legal action must be taken against current ride-sharing drivers.

Third, the Taxi OK programme, initiated a few years ago by the government to help them better compete with mobile application-based taxi hailing services by global players, must be reviewed since it has not been successful. 

Lastly, fares must be revised to make them fairer and to reflect real costs.

A group of motorcycle tax riders also submitted a letter shortly after at the department on the same day in protest against the legalisation of ride-sharing services.

The presence of Singapore-based Grab, which provides hailing services for both car and taxi services on smartphones, has changed the industry.

Like their peers in large cities worldwide, traditional drivers have found it increasingly difficult to compete, especially with people who drive taxi part-time using their own cars, which are generally newer, cleaner and in better condition.

They also have faced numerous complaints. Chief among them are passenger refusals during rush hours and meter tampering, which drive more people to turn to ride-hailing services.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thanathorn in Phuket hears local fishermen’s woes, critical island issues
Interest doubles Hopewell compensation to B25bn
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism
Thailand braces for Qatar crisis fallout
Phuket Opinion: Lack of infrastructure planning – caprice or coincidence?
Protests threatened over 99-year leases for foreign investors
PM Prayut arrives in Phuket
Overland borders to Myanmar open to e-visa travellers
Deputy PM Narong to arrive in Phuket
Four held over Austria truck tragedy as migrant deaths mount
Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads
King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists

 

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

You really...really, can't make this stuff up. You can also tell that the parties involved (pol...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

It seems like someone needs to actually go and look at the ocean before making these hysterical clai...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Rats in the streets. Look at their pictures, all smiles, like they enjoyed their brief stopover at ...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

Is this 'taxi driver' already convicted and serve jail time? When the Patong police starts ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

When, when are Phuket Officials going to show and prove they have the balls to handle this tuk tuk m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

These wildlife officials are a complete joke....How are they even in their positions? They obviously...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Not just about vanity, it's about greed. They all want their snouts in that huge trough! They co...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

Some would say all zoo's are cruel. Others point to the conservation benefits of people engaging...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Thai Officialdom not even hiding their budget games. It's just like pulling handles of slot mach...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Baan and Beyond
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie

 