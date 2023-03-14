333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been praised for his honesty in returning a Louis Vuitton bag worth B150,000 to a tourist.

tourismChinesepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 06:10PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

« »

In a post marked “Good deeds must be admired”, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, reported yesterday (Mar 13) that the bag was returned to the tourist at Phuket International Airport.

A Chinese tourist had left a Louis Vuitton bag worth B150,000 on the back seat of a taxi on Mar 8, said the report.

The tourist reported leaving the bag behind to Tourist Police, who coordinated with the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) at the airport. The officers managed to identify the taxi by its licence plates and track down the driver.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The driver confirmed that the bag had been left on the back seat of his taxi, and promptly returned to the airport to hand the bag back to the tourist.

Praise for the taxi driver follows Patong Police charging a tuk-tuk driver for theft on Sunday (Mar 12) after he tried to keep possession of an iPhone worth about B29,000 that a Swedish tourist accidentally left behind in his tuk-tuk.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Songkran water play gets green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Local Phuket wildfire warnings, Probe into senator warrant, 80mn visitors in 2027? || March 14
Phuket Heroines Festival still a hit
Turtle eggs laid at Sai Khu
Ministries urged to prepare for 80mn visitors in 2027
Anutin urges WFH amid recent drop in air quality
Myanmar rebels, junta trade blame for monastery killings
Politicians step up election campaigns
Deputy PM Jurin plugs commerce in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found floating believed to be missing Phuket expat, Hookah raid in Patong || March 13
Russians putting down roots in kingdom
MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage
Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone
Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

 

Phuket community
Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Now we just wait for Russians to settle on Phuket, set up 'Grey' business and start 'ste...(Read More)

MoU aims to use students to ease hospitality labour shortage

OK, let's actually solve this problem. The government needs to set up specialized 2 year Englis...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

I would think the RTP welcomes the Russian mafia and general thuggery, as they represent a well heel...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Wait until the Russian mafia moves in. They will make current corruption levels look benign....(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Christy/Kurt - according to the French gov a welfare recipient MUST "Be actively looking for a ...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Good old Kurt ! Always trying to find an excuse for every wrongdoing foreigner. ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Some people should educate themselves a bit more. Russians are still free to travel to most countrie...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Pics are not annoying, just ridiculously childish. It tells something. In most countries plain cloth...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Many Thai make mistakes in writing down names/addresses. I always give it typed down to shops/author...(Read More)

Politicians step up election campaigns

Not a single word of the politicians about the sick making, killing levels of smog all over Thailand...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pacific Prime Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket

 