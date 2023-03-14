Taxi driver returns B150k Louis Vuitton bag to tourist

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been praised for his honesty in returning a Louis Vuitton bag worth B150,000 to a tourist.

tourismChinesepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 06:10PM

In a post marked “Good deeds must be admired”, the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, reported yesterday (Mar 13) that the bag was returned to the tourist at Phuket International Airport.

A Chinese tourist had left a Louis Vuitton bag worth B150,000 on the back seat of a taxi on Mar 8, said the report.

The tourist reported leaving the bag behind to Tourist Police, who coordinated with the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) at the airport. The officers managed to identify the taxi by its licence plates and track down the driver.

The driver confirmed that the bag had been left on the back seat of his taxi, and promptly returned to the airport to hand the bag back to the tourist.

Praise for the taxi driver follows Patong Police charging a tuk-tuk driver for theft on Sunday (Mar 12) after he tried to keep possession of an iPhone worth about B29,000 that a Swedish tourist accidentally left behind in his tuk-tuk.