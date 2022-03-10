BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash

Taxi driver finds wallet, returns B10k cash

PHUKET: A taxi driver operating at Rassada Pier has returned a wallet containing B10,000 cash to its rightful owner.

tourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 March 2022, 01:31PM

Mr Ari and Mr Chari pose for a photo at Rassada Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Ari and Mr Chari pose for a photo at Rassada Pier. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The taxi driver, Aree Leeouanpim found the wallet in front of the Pak Nam Seafood and reported it to Sittipong Pilvas, who operates the taxi rank at Rassada Pier, where Mr Aree works.

Mr Sittipong posted announcements on local social media channels and reported the found wallet Pol Lt Col Rattanawut Nukaew of Phuket Town Police at around 10m today (Mar 10).

Lt Col Rattanawut had patrol officers follow up on the address of the Thai government ID card found in the wallet, identifying its owner as Chari Lukkae.

Not long after, Mr Chari contacted police to reclaim his wallet, Lt Col Rattanawut explained.

Mr Chari and Mr Aree met at Phuket Town Police Station, where the wallet and the B10,000 it contained were handed over.

Mr Chari thanked Mr Aree, the police and the other taxi drivers at Rassada Pier for their efforts in returning his money and his wallet.

“It’s nice to know that they’re honest,” he said.

