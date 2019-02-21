THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been charged with negligence causing death after his taxi struck a motorbike being driven by a 74-year-old man who later died from his injuries.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 February 2019, 11:39AM

The taxi driver was returning to Patong after dropping tourists off at Phuket International Airport when the accident happened. Photo: Thalang Police

Mr Somchai’s motorbike. Photo: Thalang Police

The scene of the accident. Photo: Thalang Police

The accident occurred on Route 4031 at 7:40am yesterday, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 21).

The taxi driver, Prasert Malithong, 48, of Uthai Thani Province, was returning to Patong after dropping off tourists at Phuket International Airport, Capt Kraisorn said.

Mr Prasert told police that he was driving towards Thepkrasattri Rd at a speed of about 60km/h when he saw a man riding a motorbike along a road on his right approaching where the road joined Route 4031.

The man on the motorbike did not stop at the junction, and drove straight in front of the taxi, Mr Prasert said.

Mr Prasert said that he could not avoid the collision.

The collision caused the motorbike rider, 74-year-old Somchai Utsaha, to be knocked onto the road.

Rescue workers soon arrived and rushed Mr Somchai, injured and unconscious, to Thalang Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Mr Somchai, a resident of Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Thalang, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Capt Kraisorn confirmed.

Regardless, Capt Kraisorn confirmed that Mr Prasert has been charged with negligence causing death.

“Mr Prasert was careless in that he saw the motorbike approaching but did not take action to avoid the collision,” Cap Kraisorn said.

“He did not exercise due care, which caused the collision,” he added.

Mr Prasert has denied the charge against him, Capt Kraisorn also confirmed.

“He has been released without posting bail on the condition that he presents himself at the police station when requested. If he does not, a warrant for his arrest will be issued,’ Capt Kraisorn said.

 

 

Discover Thainess | 21 February 2019 - 12:17:32 

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have stopped, which of course we all know never happens and bikes just pull out without looking. “Me First!!”. Of course if the motorbike rider was wearing a helmet he may we’ll have survived. Hopeless.

SueYu2 | 21 February 2019 - 12:05:08 

Why would the taxi driver be charged? The 4031 is the main road & if someone comes from a side road they shd give way. Proper road law anywaher, even in Thailand.

Phuket community
Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

It’s been said time and time again that the stray dogs that roam thailand are a dangerous menace a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Do thai officials understand that packs of stray dogs are very dangerous, sterilized/vaccinated or n...(Read More)

Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild

Well, most tourist don't know that a elephant back is not strong. And they not know that a male ...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, not only tourists and expats. Thai families too. Don't you notice these days many thai peo...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder

Red bull boy is excused until 'his' killings expire. Different class, different justice in ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

This is ridiculous - from the article the taxi clearly has right of way and the bike should have sto...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Why would the taxi driver be charged? The 4031 is the main road & if someone comes from a side r...(Read More)

Four injured as car smashes into electric pole

Many car accidents 'with' concrete poles. All the fault of the poles. If the poles were not ...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs

God Bless the Soi Dog Foundation....(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

... How can they enact a law like this ? Don't they care about the needs of some tourists or exp...(Read More)

 

