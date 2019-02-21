PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has been charged with negligence causing death after his taxi struck a motorbike being driven by a 74-year-old man who later died from his injuries.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 February 2019, 11:39AM

The scene of the accident. Photo: Thalang Police

The taxi driver was returning to Patong after dropping tourists off at Phuket International Airport when the accident happened. Photo: Thalang Police

The accident occurred on Route 4031 at 7:40am yesterday, Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Feb 21).

The taxi driver, Prasert Malithong, 48, of Uthai Thani Province, was returning to Patong after dropping off tourists at Phuket International Airport, Capt Kraisorn said.

Mr Prasert told police that he was driving towards Thepkrasattri Rd at a speed of about 60km/h when he saw a man riding a motorbike along a road on his right approaching where the road joined Route 4031.

The man on the motorbike did not stop at the junction, and drove straight in front of the taxi, Mr Prasert said.

Mr Prasert said that he could not avoid the collision.

The collision caused the motorbike rider, 74-year-old Somchai Utsaha, to be knocked onto the road.

Rescue workers soon arrived and rushed Mr Somchai, injured and unconscious, to Thalang Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Mr Somchai, a resident of Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Thalang, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Capt Kraisorn confirmed.

Regardless, Capt Kraisorn confirmed that Mr Prasert has been charged with negligence causing death.

“Mr Prasert was careless in that he saw the motorbike approaching but did not take action to avoid the collision,” Cap Kraisorn said.

“He did not exercise due care, which caused the collision,” he added.

Mr Prasert has denied the charge against him, Capt Kraisorn also confirmed.

“He has been released without posting bail on the condition that he presents himself at the police station when requested. If he does not, a warrant for his arrest will be issued,’ Capt Kraisorn said.