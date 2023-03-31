Taxi crackdown to continue, checkpoints to target illegals

PHUKET: Checkpoints will be set up as police and transport officials continue their crackdown on illegal taxis, a meeting joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced yesterday (Mar 31).

By The Phuket News

Friday 31 March 2023, 10:17AM

The notice re-issued yesterday to announce that Bolt and inDriver taxi apps are illegal in Thailand. Image: PR Phuket

The meeting was held on Governor Narong’s return to Phuket from a visit to Bangkok, where he joined a meeting and press conference by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to support and promote Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Sepcialised Expo 2027/2028.

At the meeting it was announced that officials will take action on the issue of illegal taxis “strictly enforce the law against offenders strictly, promptly and continuously”.

Present for the announcement were Pol Col Jirasak Siemsak, Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police and Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Also present was Pol Col Chatri Chukaew, Chief of Wichit Police Station, which has been involved in the recent episodes of behaviour by the legally registered ‘green plate’ taxi drivers against independent taxi drivers picking up passengers at the Central Festival Phuket shopping mall.

Mr Adcha gave a four-point explanation of the PLTO’s “guidelines” regarding the what he called the “problem of public taxis in Phuket province”:

Public car hire operators can work and live together happily under the legal framework. People or tourists receive good services. Government officials join together in preventing and resolving problems within the framework of the law through the participation of all sectors. Strict law enforcement action against perpetrators, timely and continuously.

Mr Adcha repeated that currently only two taxi apps are legal in Phuket: Hello Phuket and Grab.

The two taxi-hailing apps have a total of 365 drivers registered to provide taxi services, Mr Adcha said.

Hello Phuket has 228 drivers registered, Grab has 111 drivers registered and 26 drivers are registered with both apps, he said.

Mr Adcha also repeated that the PLTO had created stickers for private cars to use so they could be easily identified. The stickers are to indicate that the taxi has been registered through a legal application and has been certified by the PLTO.

Continuing to call taxi-app drivers as ‘black plate’ taxis, Mr Adcha said that the “measures” to be taken by officials are:

Organize inspectors and staff from the Phuket Provincial Transport Office to set up checkpoints to carry out “defense and suppress” [measures taregtting] vehicles that commit offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act and the Transportation Act. Receive information about vehicle offenses through various types of media, including Traffy Fondue, Line application groups and Facebook. Issue announcements from the Provincial Transport Office. Phuket on illegal use of personal cars for hire, as dated from Dec 1, 2022.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak said that the police officers “will work with all agencies to enforce the law”.

He asked any persons who see a taxi suspected of being illegal “not to cause quarrels”.

“This will affect the tourism image of Phuket. Please report complaints through the Traffic Fondue application or the relevant authorities in the area,” Col Jirasak said.

Wichit Police Chief Col Chatri said that from his own officers’ investigations that most of the vehicles they have found provided services through taxi apps that had not yet been given permission by the Department of Land Transport.