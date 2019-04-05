THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill

PHUKET: A taxi driver carrying tourists from the UAE was involved in a multi-vehicle crash yesterday morning (Apr 4) on Patong Hill.

accidentspolicetransporttourismpatong
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 5 April 2019, 06:45PM

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Apr 5), “The accident happened at about 10am in front of the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort and caused major traffic on the hill.”

“The accident was caused by a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi which was carrying a family of tourists from Dubai,” he explained.

“The taxi was heading to Patong from Kathu and when it got near Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort, the driver was unable to stop and hit a car in front. It then swerved to the right and hit another car, causing collisions with several other vehicles,” Col Anotai said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“In total, five cars were were damaged as well as four motorbikes which were parked at the side of the road.”

“A young girl from Dubai who was in the taxi had a minor injury on her nose and was taken to Patong Hospital. She left hospital later that night and the family are scheduled to return to Dubai tonight,” Col Anotai told The Phuket News.

“Police are still investigating the incident, and once complete, will decide on the relevant charges to be filed,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australian family escapes serious injury after Phuket tour van suffers blowout
Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes
Speed identified as critical factor in Phuket tour speedboat collision
Which heavy vehicles are banned from travelling over Patong Hill?
French tourist safe as Patong-bound taxi slams into parked pickup truck
Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll

 

Phuket community
Kamala officials defend canal water released onto beach

Defend what? There is nothing to defend as long this environment disaster continues/ is not history...(Read More)

National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage

Wow, that visit was a stressful day for Phuket airport management and the boat operators at Ao Por. ...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

Is it not about time to charter water tanker vessels that can bring each voyage 8-10,000 metric tons...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

"Pessimists"? We are realists! You may like to pretend that everything is fine or that rel...(Read More)

Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill

How exactly does one "refuse to name the driver" to the police? ...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

"In many western countries is the beer cheaper than on Phuket..."Probably another of those...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Wrong!"Suggestions to improve Thailand"was a recited quote.My words:"Reminds me of th...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

Huh? Does Phuket now have a water crisis or not? So far, according Governor's Office, NOT. So? ...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

A bit funny to write: "The usual grouchy pessimists have spoken..", when it comes to reali...(Read More)

All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

How come, every time I read that a Official is saying .." we have to be fair to both sites"...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic

 