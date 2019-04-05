PHUKET: A taxi driver carrying tourists from the UAE was involved in a multi-vehicle crash yesterday morning (Apr 4) on Patong Hill.

accidentspolicetransporttourismpatong

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 5 April 2019, 06:45PM

Nine vehicles were involved in the accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

The Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi that caused the multi-vehicle accident on Patong Hill on Thursday (Apr 4). Photo: Patong Municipality

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Apr 5), “The accident happened at about 10am in front of the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort and caused major traffic on the hill.”

“The accident was caused by a white Toyota Alphard Vellfire taxi which was carrying a family of tourists from Dubai,” he explained.

“The taxi was heading to Patong from Kathu and when it got near Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort, the driver was unable to stop and hit a car in front. It then swerved to the right and hit another car, causing collisions with several other vehicles,” Col Anotai said.

“In total, five cars were were damaged as well as four motorbikes which were parked at the side of the road.”

“A young girl from Dubai who was in the taxi had a minor injury on her nose and was taken to Patong Hospital. She left hospital later that night and the family are scheduled to return to Dubai tonight,” Col Anotai told The Phuket News.

“Police are still investigating the incident, and once complete, will decide on the relevant charges to be filed,” he added.