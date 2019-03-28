THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an announcement calling for all tour operators to give advance notice before bringing tourists on boats into the Mu Ko Similan National Park.

tourismmarineenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 March 2019, 12:01PM

The popular tourist beach at Ko Paet in the Mu Ko Similan National Park. Photo: TAT

The popular tourist beach at Ko Paet in the Mu Ko Similan National Park. Photo: TAT

“The entry fee to Mu Ko Similan National Park can be paid at either of four locations, one of which is the Park’s Office on the mainland in the village of Thap Lamu. The other three are in the island archipelago itself – Park Ranger Unit 1 Ko Mieng, Park Ranger Unit 2 Ko Similan and Park Ranger Unit 3 Ko Tachai,” said the TAT in its announcement.

“The entry fee to Mu Ko Similan National Park is 500 Baht for adults and 300 Baht for children,” the TAT noted.

However, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), which operates all national parks in the country, the entry fee for Thai nationals to enter the Mu Ko Similan National Park remains at B100 for adults and B50 for children. (See here.)

“Also, in line with the recent cap put on visitor numbers to the ark, the tour operator is required to make a one-day advance notice to the park before entering during the period of March 21 to May 15, 2019,” the TAT noted.

“The cap is set at not more than 1,625 visitors per day for excursions on islands from Ko Si to Ko Paet, and not more than 1,700 visitors per day for excursions from Ko Paet to Ko Si.

“For diving, the cap is not more than 525 visitors per day,” the TAT said.

“Please note that as of June 2018, it is not possible to stay overnight in the Similan Islands,” the TAT added.

QSI International School Phuket

“Unapproved boats are not permitted to enter the Mu Ko Similan National Park,” the TAT warned.

Meanwhile, an order issued by DNP Director General Thanya Netithammakun late last year will see all boats carrying 100 or more passengers banned from entering the park from June 1.

The order, issued on on Dec 20, stipulated that boats up to 25 passengers will be charged B500 per day to enter the park.

Boats carrying 26-50 passengers will be charged B1,000 per day, while boats carrying 51-100 passengers will be charged B2,000 per day.

The order was issued to “help people in the tourism business”, DNP Director Thanya said in the notice.

However, the order was initially to come into effect on Jan 1 this year, but has been now postponed to come into effect on June 1 this year.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 March 2019 - 14:36:19 

What a hopeless happening.
Tat is a tourist promotion organisation, has no jurisdiction about anything.
Other organisations are  contradicting each other about fees. Orders postponed from 1 Jan till 1 June. What a mess. Is there nothing they can handle as '1 voice', and manage properly together?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety
Court gives Similan Islands green light to limit visitors
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek
DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Hunt for Phuket oil spill perpetrator underway
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Officials deny ‘irregularities’ in artificial coral reef project

 

Phuket community
PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

Really? "...The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “l...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

What is the meaning of the statement: "Streamlining Officials' work and management' ???...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

The Photo shows it all, Motorists without helmet. Yeah, keep dreaming with issue warnings to no hel...(Read More)

TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park

What a hopeless happening. Tat is a tourist promotion organisation, has no jurisdiction about anyth...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The other 364 days of the year, go crazy guys, no-one cares......(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The culture is; take as much money off the farang, anyway you can before they leave." May...(Read More)

Pheu Thai announces 7-party coalition with 255 MPs

A 7 party coalition sounds very nice, if they can find each other and go together forward. But what ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Jet ski's rented to people without license". The reference to other countries with di...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

"Klong Krata Chalong was finished in 2017". Yes? And? What has been done after that to s...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The announcement No 7/2019 is a funny document. Asking boat operators 'to be careful' durin...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 