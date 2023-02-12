Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT upgrades arrival tally from India

TAT upgrades arrival tally from India

BUSINESS: India’s decision to scrap a negative RT-PCR COVID test requirement for return travellers from Thailand from tomorrow (Feb 13) should accelerate the tourism recovery amid a sluggish Chinese market, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismIndianChineseCOVID-19Russian
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 February 2023, 02:57PM

Tourists take photos along Sino-Portuguese style shophouses in Phuket Old Town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Tourists take photos along Sino-Portuguese style shophouses in Phuket Old Town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

The TAT upgraded its target for Indian arrivals from 1.4 million to 2mn this year, the same level posted in 2019, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of India issued the updated measures on Feb 9, eliminating pre-departure Covid test requirements for passengers coming from/via Thailand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan, based on a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the end of a major travel restriction could mean the Indian market rebounds faster than expected, perhaps matching the 2019 tally of 2mn arrivals by year-end.

As of Feb 7, Thailand had received 2.58mn foreign visitors this year, of which 122,303 were from India.

The Chinese market, which lifted restrictions on independent travel from Jan 8, is resuming slowly this year, registering 119,807 travellers, lagging behind Malaysia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Mr Yuthasak attributed the slow growth of the Chinese market to limited seat capacity as airlines have to prepare for expansion and should be ready to add flights during their summer schedule.

The Chinese government allowed tour groups to resume overseas trips from Feb 6 and this market is forecast to see a significant improvement starting this month, he said.

The number of arrivals from China during Feb 1-7 was 28,727, overtaking the Indian market for fourth place in terms of source markets, as the latter registered only 20,960 visitors.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the end of COVID-19 testing requirements in India happened earlier than expected and should create positive momentum for Phuket as more big tour groups will return soon.

He said this requirement affected large tour groups from India - particularly the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment and wedding groups - as many of them cancelled bookings to avoid increasing costs from RT-PCR tests.

Mr Thaneth said the number of Indian tourists declined by 30-40% because of this policy last month.

According to Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report, from Nov 1, 2022 to Jan 31, 2023 the Indian market ranked second with 87,660 arrivals, trailing the Russian market which tallied 267,245.

He said even during the mandatory testing for Indian travellers, independent tourists from that nation still visited Thailand as the added cost was considered acceptable.

In terms of tourist supply in Phuket, Mr Thaneth said the province should be able to cope with higher demand from the Indian and Chinese markets as arrivals from Russia typically peak during the cool season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object
Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist
After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner
Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes
Fire guts luxury villa in Cherng Talay
PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims
First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey

 

Phuket community
PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators

Just another mess left to the corrupt taxi mafia (PLTO) and corrupt police to find a solution. These...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

Another great black eye for Phuket tourism at the hands of the worthless police. Actually, the polic...(Read More)

Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

Stop blaming men all the time. Always men are targeted as 'could' damage women's reputat...(Read More)

After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

This would be about the gunning down of Mr. Fisherman's Way on Wiset Rd in 2006. Long time to be...(Read More)

Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000

FYI Dek, the UN is pressing Syria to open up more Turkish/Syrian border crossings to allow great...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I don't understand why the licence issue is so hard to get under control. No valid driving licen...(Read More)

Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

massive problem yeah.... i think even at the highest level of this society sex tapes where loaded on...(Read More)

Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000

@Kurt Yes Kurt,they did send aid to Syria. If you would do a better research you would know.Watchi...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

A graffiti sprayed on a beach rock is vandalism ! The same graffiti or another graffiti sprayed on a...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Rental shops just must to provide helmets, it's a rental package. And that illegal passport taki...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Fashion TV
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023

 