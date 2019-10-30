THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi

TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Unilever Thailand have signed a memorandum of understanding to run the Tourism to Recycling Actions for the Schools and Homes (Trash) project, starting in Krabi province.

pollutionenvironmentmarineeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 10:25AM

Plastic rubbish at Chao Mai beach in Trang province. The Trash project will turn plastic waste into useful items like furniture. Photo: Bangkok Post

Plastic rubbish at Chao Mai beach in Trang province. The Trash project will turn plastic waste into useful items like furniture. Photo: Bangkok Post

Other parties, including the Pollution Control Department and Krabi municipality, will join the project, which will officially launch on Nov 19.

Robert Candelino, chief executive of Unilever Thailand, said the Trash project was created to help solve the plastic waste crisis, one of the biggest challenges facing society.

The project in Krabi will become the prototype or model for other provinces in the future, Mr Candelino said.

Under the project, plastic waste at locations like schools, temples and tourism spots will be collected and turned into tables, chairs and other items using plastic recycling machines.

Krabi is a potential destination for both international and domestic tourists who can generate income for local communities, said Chutathip Chareonlarp, director of the TAT governor's office.

“But the growth comes with a price because natural resources are affected by the number of tourists who produce waste,” Ms Chutathip said. “So sustainable development is our key action to create more responsible tourism, as well as create awareness among both locals and tourists.”

Of the overall waste of 27.8 million tonnes produced by Thailand last year, 2mn tonnes consisted of plastic waste that ended up in the oceans and damaged tourism sites and the lives of marine animals, said Pralong Damrongthai, director-general of the Pollution Control Department.

QSI International School Phuket

“We plan to recycle some 500,000 tonnes of plastic waste in order to reduce the impact on natural resources, and the Trash project is one of the efforts to help support the recycling process and return waste into the circular economy,” Mr Pralong said.

Beginning next year, the department will partner with 46 department stores to stop handing out oxo-degradable plastic bags to customers.

The measure will help cut the amount of plastic bags used by 13.5 billion, or 30% of the overall 45bn bags used in the country.

Channarong Leelaburanapong, deputy mayor of Krabi municipality, said the province last year welcomed 6mn tourists who generated B1.18bn for the economy.

“As Krabi aims to become a clean province, this project will recycle plastic waste like multi-layer plastics or high-density polyethylene plastics, which are difficult to decompose into value-added furniture,” Mr Channarong said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Rorri_2 | 30 October 2019 - 11:22:50 

Another "prototype " to be rolled out, will end up in the same bin as so many other failed prototypes.... one day we see a successful  one.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant lays on car! Piglet toy as meth mule? Arrest in 'body in fridge' case || October 30
Major water supply outage to hit Chalong
Phuket airport underpass completed on time, without fanfare
Search continues for man missing off Layan beach
Phuket PR clarifies Dec 30 public holiday
Two motorbike riders die in separate accidents within minutes
British MPs vote for December election to break Brexit deadlock
Cabinet approves Dec 30 as additional New Year holiday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tiger Temple to take in strays! Kamala's new theme park? Body in fridge! || October 29
Trang woman busted using Piglet as meth mule
Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay
Man dies in plunge from roof after ransacking apartment
Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang wins two major honours at 2019 Haute Grandeur Global Awards
Brit ram raider, Aussie Hell’s Angel arrested in Chon Buri
Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

There is a official thai traffic sign to inform a driver he/she goes to enter a main road. Many so c...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

GT, writing only about 'A' or A-O' visa, of course about non immigration visa. Are there...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to open B5bn ‘Carnival Magic’ theme park

GT, no need to classify normal infra structures as something 'perfect'. And, .. Officialdom ...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

How does coming out of a side street into the flow of traffic consist of right of way Insp K? Your ...(Read More)

TAT, Unilever tackle marine pollution, trial project to launch in Krabi

Another "prototype " to be rolled out, will end up in the same bin as so many other failed...(Read More)

AoT told to halve landing fees to lure more flights

Whay not FREE or we pay you. ...(Read More)

Indian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Kata Beach

Wondering when to get towers on the beaches of Phuket, so the guards have a little better control. ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

Been here for years on a Retirement Non O-A which expired on my last visit to states. I also had a s...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

perhaps it is better simply require expats to pay forefront a substantial deposit before they are ad...(Read More)

Woman expat to be charged for tour van collision in Rawai

"Is itn't coming from left has first way"As you live near there,you should know that V...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential