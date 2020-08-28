TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

BANGKOK: With foreigners still excluded from the government-subsidised We Travel Together domestic tourism campaign, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the ‘Expat Travel Deal 2020’ to offer domestic tourism promotions for expatriate residents to encourage them to travel domestically and enjoy Thailand’s many attractions.

tourismCOVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 10:21AM

The Expat Travel Deal 2020 will be held in Bangkok on Sept 11-13. Image: TAT

However, at this stage the event will be held in Bangkok only. The event will take place Sept 11-13, from 10am to 10pm, at the Quartier Gallery, EmQuartier shopping mall. Entry is free.

It has not been made clear how expats not living in Bangkok will be able to take advantage of the discounted domestic tour packages to be made available.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “Thailand has a large expatriate population many of whom have strong links with the Kingdom and who express great love for Thailand and its people. TAT and our strategic partners would like to encourage expats to travel further afield and to discover some of the Amazing Thailand experiences that can be enjoyed in every corner of the country.”

As of June, 2020, there were a total of 2,459,785 foreigners with permission to work in Thailand, according to the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour. The total includes 155,193 skilled employees (investors, experts, skilled craftsman, and BOI) and 25,110 foreign students, reported the TAT in its announcement.

The Expat Travel Deal 2020 will showcase travel products and services from all five regions (North, Central, South, East and Northeast), demonstrations of local arts and crafts making skills, such as, ceramic bead bracelets and Thai reed mats,.

The event will also host tourism-related talk sessions. Some of the topics include ‘Travelling in Thailand During the COVID Era’ by Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and South Pacific), and ‘The New Era of Elephant Care Tourism’ by Theerapat Trungprakan from Thai Elephant Alliance Association.

Travel agencies from each region will be on hand with customised travel packages at discounted rates. Expat attendees will be asked to present their passports to be eligible for special deals at the event, the TAT noted in its release.

Some of the participating businesses at the Expat Travel Deal 2020 will include Michelin-starred restaurants, including Ledu and Blue Elephant; Divana, and the Oasis and Let’s Relax spas; Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, and AirAsia plus various Thai travel associations, golf courses and the Alipay online platform.

TAT will also be rolling out a number of other promotional activities, including joint promotions with Alipay, Thailand-based travel companies, and the airlines, the TAT release said.

“Moreover, these will be promoted alongside publicity events, including familiarisation trips for members of the foreign media and representatives of foreign travel companies in Thailand.

Other forms of publicity include content marketing with online and offline publications for expats in Thailand, focussing on businesses that are certified with the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) standard,” the release said.