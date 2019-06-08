Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

TAT targets Eastern European market in bid to boost yacht tourism

PATTAYA: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to increase yacht tourism from Europe, especially from landlocked Eastern European countries.

tourismmarineeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 June 2019, 10:00AM

The Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. The TAT is promoting yacht tourism after getting many enquiries from Europeans. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya. The TAT is promoting yacht tourism after getting many enquiries from Europeans. Photo: Bangkok Post

Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor of International Marketing for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas at the TAT, said yacht tourism is growing and Phuket is a hot destination.

She said the TAT is targeting several countries with strong potential in Eastern Europe, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

Even Italy, a country famous for yacht tourism, will receive attention from the agency.

“Our TAT office in Prague received many enquiries from Czech residents about the possibility of sailing on yachts to visit Thailand,” Ms Srisuda said.

Travellers holding boating licences have cruised their own yachts or chartered ships to the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast, where Phuket has several marinas such as the Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Ao Po Grand Marina.

Phuket reports some 1,500 yachts and cruisers embarking at local berths each year.

The TAT will also arrange activities for tourists to experience the local lifestyle, such as riding long-tailed boats in canals during their stops to learn about local life.

Eastern Europe is a strong market, with arrivals from the region growing to 523,000 visitors last year, up 9% from a year earlier.

Tourism receipts from the region grew by 23% to B36 billion. Based on statistics of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, some 11 billion baht of the bills went to hotels and accommodation, followed by food and drinks (B8.2bn) and souvenirs (B7.3bn).

Ms Srisuda said several travel operators from Eastern Europe participated in Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2019, which ended in Pattaya yesterday (June 7).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Some emerging markets in attendance at the event included South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The TAT is also striving for other marina tourism products, including cruisers.

But Ms Srisuda acknowledged that Thailand needs to speed construction of dedicated ports for embarking cruise ships, which now have to dock at cargo container ports.

“There are cruise lines in the US that have expressed an interest in adding Thailand to their travel itineraries, but they want Thailand to improve port facilities for travellers,” she said. “They also want the TAT and locals to provide attractive onshore tour packages when passengers alight.”

Ms Srisuda said that while Thailand’s tourist figures are on track to reach 41 million visitors this year, several markets have encountered challenges, such as the Brexit crisis which has caused tourists from the United Kingdom to become more price-conscious.

Considering this condition, the TAT has joined with Thai restaurants and airlines to offer value-added tourism packages under the “Thailand For More” campaign in London from June to August.

The agency also plans to use marketing promotions to attract arrivals from emerging markets in Africa and South America that have no direct flights to Thailand.

The TAT is working with leading airlines in the Middle East such as Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, enabling passengers to have a special stopover in Qatar and enjoy a one-day trip before or after their Thailand vacation.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Silence is golden: Boating with no generator noise
Tour operators want better marine protection system
Phuket superyacht arrivals set record in Thailand
Thailand marine industry unites around single show
Simpson Marine to present nine exciting line-ups at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & Rendezvous
Jam-packed 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Opens
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous Driving Growth Of Marine Leisure Tourism In Thailand
B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket Opinion: Restoring confidence
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Similans limited: Tourist quota shakes tour operators
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan

 

Phuket community
Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

What? Not only a traffic circle- which we all know do not work in Selfish-Bad-Driver-Land, but movi...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 traffic announcement

screw the residents, Laguna is making money, another example of Thai greed...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

I simply can't believe this farce is still going on. 4 years to dig a simple under-pass in Chalo...(Read More)

MPs expose cash offers for Prime Minister vote

Why I am not surprised?...(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

This entire Phoenix debacle has been a monkey show ever since it set out on the fateful day with the...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

To the attention of Mr.K.It's about the design of the tramway as the article clearly states.Noth...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

Does anyone know (apart from opportunities for huge graft) why they are continuing with this nonsens...(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

What about "wrecks to reefs" program? ...(Read More)

Disaster officials warn of flood, landslide dangers in Thalang

What are the Officers of Department of Disaster PREVENTION and Mitigation doing more than just warni...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

Well, specially to attention mr Pascale, as we see today, nothing is sure yet about the light rail t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 