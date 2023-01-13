TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has released its 2023 strategic direction, launching its “Visit Thailand Year 2023” campaign to attract more tourists and boost the country’s revenue to up to B2.38 trillion.

“Despite global uncertainties, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn is confident that this campaign will help stimulate the tourism industry,” state news agency NNT reported.

The campaign, which was initially planned for 2021-2023, has been shifted to this year due to a number of problems in 2022, said the report.

In an effort to build high-value and sustainable tourism, the TAT plans to use strategies to stimulate tourism spending, it added.

Of the B2.38trn, 65% is projected to come from the international market and 35% from the domestic market, said teh report.

The TAT itself detailed the breakdown as B1.5trn from international tourism and B670-880 billion from domestic tourism.

The TAT has outlined three directions for tourism supply development: experience-based tourism, enhancing safety and service standards, and building a smart tourism ecosystem.

The agency has also asked the government to extend the 45-day stay for tourist visas until the end of 2023.

According to TAT, the short-haul market, which accounted for 67.6% of 11.8 million foreign arrivals last year, is expected to be key to the tourism recovery. The agency will focus on two strategic markets: China and countries with the potential to have more than 1 million visitors, such as Malaysia, South Korea, and India.

TAT is also planning to assist operators to increase chartered flights from secondary cities or regions that do not have direct flights to lure pent-up demand after the pandemic, the NNT report concluded.

TAT Governor Yuthasak announced the revised targets at a launch event in Bangkok yesterday (Jan 12).

“The 2023 target is a result of a carefully planned strategy to continue the milestone achievement of 2022. The ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign represents a commitment from TAT and all stakeholders in the public and private sectors, as well as the Thai people to maintain tourists’ confidence in Thailand as a preferred tourist destination,” he said.

Through the “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, the TAT is placing emphasis on the promotion and development of high value and sustainable tourism in Thailand, the TAT reported through its own release.

“This includes elevating the tourism supply (Shape Supply) with an aim to offer experience-based tourism, and leveraging the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion – to offer meaningful travel experiences in Thailand,” it added.

The TAT explained its main strategies for attracting international tourists and for boosting domestic tourism as follows:

International Market

TAT is adopting the ‘Great Resumption Episode II’ strategy for short-haul markets.

This includes:

1) China is back – Placing focus on tapping emerging segments and enhancing cooperation with the airlines to increase air access flights to cater to the increasing demands and promoting new modes of travelling, such as an overland border.

2) 7 Digits Target – Focusing on rapidly growing markets, such as China, Malaysia, India, and South Korea, as well as cooperating with partner agents and airlines.

3) Colour Your Life by Amazing Thailand – Seamlessly integrating the Amazing Thailand brand in the tourist’s slice of life through on-site and virtual marketing promotional events.

4) Responsible Tourism – Supporting CSR and responsible tourism projects, such as Reborn the Nature to advocate tourism sustainability.

5) 2 Tier, Second to None – Encouraging visitors to visit the emerging destinations, while sourcing new tourist segments from secondary cities in South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

For long-haul markets, TAT is adopting the ‘A-B-C-D Fast Forward’ strategy.

A – Airline Focus to continue the collaboration with the leading airlines; such as, Qatar Airways, Etihad, and Oman Air to expand new routes and increase the frequency of direct flights.

B – Big Cities and Beyond to penetrate new markets in major and secondary cities; such as Bucharest in Romania, and Sofia in Bulgaria.

C – Collaboration is Key to work with new partners including airlines; such as, Delta Airlines, Air Canada, FlyDubai, and Aeroflot, and online travel agency; such as, Almosafer and SAGA Holidays.

D – Destination for All to promote Thailand as an “All-year round Destination” to meet the demand for visitors with regardless of seasons and with all segments including family, medical and wellness in the Middle East or the LGBTQ+ in Europe and America.

Domestic Market

The TAT is placing focus on ‘Value over Volume’ under the new ‘Travel Thailand in Limited Edition’ concept highlighting the 5F Soft Powers to cater to the various needs of domestic travellers.

Various events are being planned for 2023 to inspire domestic travel, including Travel 365 days in Amazing Thailand, Vijit Thailand 2023, and Amazing Thailand Festival Experience 2023.

TAT is also continuing its efforts to encourage domestic travellers to visit emerging destinations during weekdays to expand the expenditure and balance the capacity of the destinations.