THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

BANGKOK: Gearing up to mark its 60th anniversary in 2020, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) this week reaffirmed its commitment to making travel and tourism the Kingdom’s most economically promising, environmentally sustainable, and culturally vibrant sector in the years to come.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 July 2019, 03:53PM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Photo: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Photo: TAT

 Addressing the Thai tourism private sector and media after the week-long Tourism Action Plan meetings, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the completion of the auspicious 5th cycle of life will be a time for reflection on past achievements and careful management of a new era of challenges set to emerge in a highly competitive and constantly changing global and regional environment.

“With the positive outcome in 2018, Thai tourism has clearly succeeded in fulfilling its mandate,” he said.

“We will work even harder to maintain our brand image, preserve our competitive advantages, and ensure that the socio-economic benefits of international and domestic tourism are spread right across the country.”

In implementing this agenda, TAT will be closely aligning its strategies with the policies and plans of the National Economic and Social Development Board, Thailand’s national planning agency, whose Secretary General, Thosaphorn Sirisamphan is also the current Chairman of TAT’s Board.

The targets for 2020 are to boost total tourism revenues by 10% over the projection for this year. TAT has also set clear directions to move the Thai tourism industry out of mass tourism and towards responsible tourism with an emphasis on revenue-generating quality tourists. The idea of responsible tourism will be spread out through the channels of TAT in-house magazine named Osotho, the TAT announce din a release this week.

Governor Yuthasak said, “Also, TAT will launch a nationwide campaign to mark its 60th anniversary with core messages highlighting the importance of responsible tourism and being good hosts under the theme of ‘Next steps towards a sustainable Thailand’.

“This campaign will be delivered to three target groups: TAT staff, the Thai people, and Thai tourism stakeholders. Meanwhile, an ‘Amazing Thailand Week’ is also planned for the international market by TAT’s overseas offices.

For the domestic market, TAT will categorise customers into various segments; such as, Gen X, Gen Y, family and millennial family, silver age, lady, first jobber, multi-gen, and corporate.

Zest Real Estate

In the foreign markets, TAT will focus on specific quality markets and middle-upper income groups (Go High). It will seek first-time visitors in new markets and in the long-standing source markets (Go New Customer). It will also attempt to balance out the seasonality factor and generate more demand in the “Green Season” (Go Low), the announcement read.

Alongside efforts to build a strong image of Thailand in order to maintain its competitive advantages, other products will be developed and marketed; such as, homestays, walking streets and local cuisine (Go Local). Meanwhile, digital technology will be devised to reach the customers (Go Digital).

The core communication marketing theme will remain “Open to the New Shades” that focuses on providing positive and unexpected experiences. Following on from the long-standing Amazing Thailand slogan, the future advertising campaigns will continue to specific target groups and highlight the friendliness and hospitality of the Thai people, the TAT noted.

Gov Yuthasak said, “Next year is likely to be a testing year due to the impact of international developments; such as, global geopolitical friction and economic difficulties, increasing competition, a relatively strong Baht, and reduced spending power.

“The good news is that the global travel and tourism market is still vibrant and the Asia-Pacific region, the source of the vast majority of Thailand’s tourism visitors, is seeing the emergence of many different customer segments across all demographic categories and income groups.”

He added, “The past 60 years have seen Thai tourism go through many ups and downs, but always emerge strong and resilient. Our contribution to national social and economic development is now well-recognised. With the strong support of all Royal Thai Government agencies, our partners and friends abroad, as well as our energetic private sector, we will be doing our best to stay the course in the years ahead.”

To keep Thailand’s position as a preferred destination, the TAT will aim to maintain Thailand being among the top six countries in the world in generating tourism revenue, and in the top three in the Loyalty Index in the Asia Pacific, Gov Yuthasak said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Foot | 09 July 2019 - 17:56:31 

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism.  Easy to see, too.  Just look around at all the business' that have closed.  Or, ask the present survivors.
TAT reports big increases instead of working for increases.  It's sad that so many Thais cannot make a living from tourism.
The press should write an in depth honest story about the tourism decline.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chiang Mai hotels battle tourism disruptors
Phuket Poll: The cost of living in paradise
TAT cuts tourism revenue estimate
Compulsory insurance for tourists eyed
Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further
Diversion tactic:  Highways Dept spends B720mn on ‘ring road’  to ease impending light-rail traffic congestion
Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again
Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty
Airbnb enters Phuket ‘Luxe’ market
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Business confidence hits 15-month low
Tourism ministry, NSTDA mull way to limit visitor numbers
Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder
The Pavilions Phuket brings Portier Technologies to guest experience
Phuket’s Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo gets underway

 

Phuket community
TAT targets 10% growth in 2020, quality markets and responsible tourism set as key criteria

The censored news this year has been the consistent decline in tourism. Easy to see, too. Just loo...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

3 days? I read only about 1 day. Worried about the costs ? Thinking you have to pay partly for it ? ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Remove all lifeguards that only provide an illusion of safety, and erect signs saying beach closed ...(Read More)

Trump hits out at May after leak of damning cables

Seems to be spot on assessment- Trump is inept, his administration incompetent. ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Those sic error notifications should be in brackets [ ], not parenthesis ( ). And since when does t...(Read More)

18 Phuket police to be transferred in reshuffle

Layan, just north of Laguna in Cherng-Telay has about 10 foreigners to every Thai , yet not one off...(Read More)

PM Prayut officially opens Chalong Underpass

What cost this SHORT visit to PM accompanied by 100 people and training school children and driving ...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Very insensitive from W..How can someone expect from tourists to use their own brain when it comes t...(Read More)

Body of foreign man found floating off Phuket

The gentleman's name was Steve Williams Winters. He was the manager at Fiji Palms located in Ao ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping memories afloat

Indeed, all just paper safety. Passenger & crew manifests, make it more easy to know who died or...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 