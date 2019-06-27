PHUKET: Representatives from some 50 Phuket tourism business operators this week joined a road show to Isarn, Thailand’s Northeast, to promote travel to Phuket.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 June 2019, 05:43PM

The mobile road show was held in Udon Thani on Tuesday (June 25). Photo: TAT

The event, held at the Centara Hotel & Convention Center Udon Thani on Tuesday (June 25), was organised by the Phuket office of the Tourism authority of Thailand (TAT), Phuket Tourism Business Association and Thai AirAsia.

Presiding over the opening ceremony was Udon Thani Vice Governor Sitthichai Jindaluang.

At the mobile trade show, the 50 Phuket tourism business representatives met their 80-odd counterparts from Udon Thani, Nongkhai, Khon Kaen and Laos to discuss travel deals and packages, as well as other goods and services open for business to be conducted on.

Also taking part in the discussions were local government officials, and representatives from corporate groups and local Chambers of Commerce.

Asked why the Northeast in particular was being targetted to draw tourists to Phuket, Kanokkittika Kritwutikorn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office, told The Phuket News, “Because people in this region have money.”

Ms Kanokkittika said that more travelers from the Northeast were now exploring Phuket as a travel destination due to the daily direct flight by Thai AirAsia.

Flight FD 3170 departs Phuket at 3:30pm and lands in Udon Thani at 5:20pm. The flight returns to Phuket as FD 3171, departing Udon Thani at 5:45pm and landing in Phuket at 7:35pm.

Speaking at the conference, Ms Kanokkittika said, “Travelers from this region can come to Phuket all year round. There are many facilities and various prices for accommodation for you to choose from according to your budget.

“Traveling to tourist attractions is also convenient. Therefore, you all are pleasantly invited to choose Phuket as your travel destination with the information you got from the event today to fulfill your future experience.”

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourism Association, who also attended the event, said, “During the low season, the association is offering tour packages including accommodation and other promotions to motivate and attract more tourists to Phuket.”