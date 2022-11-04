Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

BUSINESS: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hoping to welcome at least 1 million tourists from the US next year after securing partnerships with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air to bring travellers from 17 gateway cities across the country.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 November 2022, 11:18AM

People wait for arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Nov 3). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

People wait for arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday (Nov 3). Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

As Thailand does not have a flag carrier that can offer direct flights from the US, the agency turned to international airlines to bring tourists here, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

TAT hosted a business-to-business (B2B) meeting yesterday (Nov 3) for 50 travel agents from around the US to meet Thai tourism operators in Bangkok, part of a nine-day familiarisation trip, reports the Bangkok Post.

The B2B meeting aimed to increase visitor numbers from North American markets. Other joint sessions with local operators were held in Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya and Phuket.

“Americans in general have a strong desire to come to Asia,” said Akinori Yokosawa, manager of international speciality sales at Delta Air Lines.

He said Delta has 17 flights per day from the US to South Korea, of which five connect in Thailand each day, comprising three via Bangkok, and one each to Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Average airfares could be 30% higher than in 2019, but load factors for these flights have already hit 95%. Most passengers are leisure travellers, who are at 75% of 2019 levels, while corporate customers are at 50%.

Mr Yokosawa said with China, a popular destination for Americans, still closed, demand has pivoted to Thailand, a top destination in Southeast Asia. The strong US dollar has also helped American travellers stay longer, for an average of 10 days.

Laguna Phuket

Atthawish Supaka, senior sales manager at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort and Spa, said tourists from the US ranked among the top five source markets for the hotel’s guests. The property is run by Marriott, a well-known brand in the US.

Most of the guests were couples on honeymoon and families who booked more than seven nights, often opting for all-inclusive packages.

Melissa Barkalow, a US-based travel consultant at World Travel Service, which offers customised, high-end tours, said she is looking for new destinations in Thailand and Asia because 95% of her tours currently go to Europe.

Ms Barkalow said food, culture and temples are attractive to American travellers.

The estimated price for an eight-day trip to Thailand would be around US$10,000 (B377,000), according to the agency.

From January to September this year, 225,909 American and 39,950 Canadian tourists came to Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident
Singaporean killed in motorbike crash
Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate
Government defends foreign land ownership proposal
Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles
Weather warning issued for Phuket
Demolition of bypass hotel on track
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Marina project concerns, Bar raids nets arrests, World Cup matches || November 3
Inaugural Qanot Sharq Airlines flight touches down in Phuket
More Layan Beach venues removed by police
Google wants AI in one thousand languages
Bypass from Central regions to South due in 2025, says dept

 

Phuket community
Demolition of bypass hotel on track

@Kurt Better don't use the road the coming days. ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

@Capricornball Or maybe he had a valid driver license and just drove recklessly. Btw, would you r...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Two Russians and a Thai woman were killed and two Frenchmen injured in an accident involving two mot...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

paperwood (as is water) is a renewable resource, don't make such a big fuss over it. Can always ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Was he licensed? Unfamiliar bike on an unfamiliar road probably going flat out uphill. A recipe for ...(Read More)

Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles

Too bad, I took the motorbike path over a few days ago, and it was the most pleasant ride over the h...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

One can tell that tourists are back, wobbling all over the road and even stopping in the middle. Its...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

No mention of rider being unlicensed??? And of course, never any info on rental company illegally re...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

The Thai society and education system teaches to strictly follow direction and tradition. In this ...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

Many many times this happens in Immigration too, another people passport page. Whit passport whit al...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 