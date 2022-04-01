tengoku
TAT showcases Phuket and Phang Nga tourism delights to Mongolian travel agents and media

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organised the ‘Mongolia Market Table-top Sales – Agent & Media Educational Trip’ for six Mongolian travel agents and media members to experience some of the tourism products and services in Phuket and Phang Nga from March 22-28, with the aim of growing the Mongolian market into a new target group for tourism to Thailand.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 April 2022, 10:08AM

Photo: TAT

Photo: TAT

Photo: TAT
Photo: TAT
Photo: TAT
Photo: TAT

As well as showcasing tourism products and new tourism activities in Phuket and Phang Nga, the one-week trip included a table-top sales session in Phuket on March 24, allowing the opportunity for participants from Mongolia to meet with 18 Thai hotels and tour operators for product updates and business negotiations.

Also present at the event session was H.E. Tumur Amarsanaa, Ambassador of Mongolia to Thailand, reports the TAT.

Chuwit Sirivejkul, TAT Executive Director of the East Asia Region, said, “The trip was aimed to boost awareness in the Mongolian market of tourism products and new tourism activities in the ever-popular Southern Thailand destinations of Phuket and Phang Nga. This in turn will hopefully lead to an expansion of the existing seasonal air links between Mongolia and Thailand to year-round services and a growth in the Mongolian market.”

The number of Mongolian tourists visiting Thailand started to see a steady increase from 2016, with direct flights, both scheduled and charters, linking the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar with Bangkok and Phuket from October to March each year. Market data showed Mongolian tourists prefer beach destinations like Phuket, Pattaya and Hua Hin, and their average length of stay in Thailand is seven days or more.

The ‘Mongolia Market Table-top Sales – Agent & Media Educational Trip’ was part of the larger ‘Amazing New Chapters Mega FAM Trip 2022’ from March 21 to April 1, during which some 80-100 travel agents, media, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from around Asia and the South Pacific were introduced to new tourism products and services on offer in Chiang Mai, Phuket and Phang Nga.

While the Mongolian travel agents and media members explored Phuket and Phang Nga, other invited participants from ASEAN – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam; East Asia – Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan; South Asia – Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, and the South Pacific – Australia were similarly exploring Chiang Mai and nearby provinces on a fam trip from March 26 through to tomorrow (April 2).

