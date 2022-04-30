tengoku
tengoku
TAT sees 1mn arrivals per month during last quarter

TAT sees 1mn arrivals per month during last quarter

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is looking forward to drawing at least 1 million tourists per month during the high season in the final quarter thanks to a less cumbersome entry process.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 April 2022, 10:43AM

Revellers enjoy themselves at the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani province on Apr 16. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

The agency reported a spike on Friday (Apr 29) in Thailand Pass registrations thanks to the new entry rules enacted on Apr 1.

"Even though there are challenging factors such as low travel confidence, a poor economy, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a labour shortage in the tourism sector and heated competition from other destinations, our goal of 7-10mn arrivals remains within sight," said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

As of Apr 25, Thailand had welcomed 713,183 international arrivals this year.

The highest tally was 215,490 arrivals in April, attributed to the cancellation of the 72-hour pre-travel RT-PCR test from April 1. The number of tourists for the whole month of April is expected to reach 300,000.

Mr Yuthasak said the market should gather pace during the high season, with at least 1mn foreign tourists per month from October.

Following the implementation of the new registration on Friday for the Thailand Pass system that eliminates COVID-19 tests, there were 40,000-50,000 registrants during the first 12 hours, said the agency.

The promising response indicates strong tourism demand from overseas visitors, with new easing of entry rules slated for May 1.

He said the TAT should push Thai tourism by promoting both short-haul and long-haul markets, particularly countries with fewer travel conditions allowing tourists to travel freely.

For the long-haul market, the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, the US, Canada, Latin America and European countries, are among the target markets.

The TAT plans to participate in international trade shows such as the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) North America from Sept 19-22 in Mexico. It expects to invite tourism operators to join roadshows such as Amazing New Chapters Roadshow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 15-17.

The short-haul market includes India as a target country, as there is potential with 200 groups of wedding ceremonies already confirmed this year, said the TAT. Other promising markets include Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, said Mr Yuthasak.

Joint promotions with partners are scheduled throughout this year for quality segments, led by health and wellness, golf, leisure, luxury and weddings.

On Friday, the TAT hosted a meeting with tourism operators to discuss marketing plans for the international market. He said operators suggested focusing on emerging markets in South Asia such as Bangladesh and Pakistan.

CaptainJack69 | 30 April 2022 - 12:48:55 

Stats on anything's first day are never indicative of true levels. It's the in-rush surge effect. Give it at least 2 weeks and see what the numbers are like.

1 million monthly arrivals by October? That would equal pre-COVID levels. Seems optimistic. Especially with the unnecessary Thailand Pass pointless paperwork system still in place.

 

Phuket community
Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Sounds like Khun Jamstock is also on Khun Prab's payola roll...(Read More)

Jurin promises more homes for Phuket sea gypsies

as long they vote for him guess....wtf ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’

@Donno, thank you for your answer, that Thai, being abroad, also must apply for the Thailand pass be...(Read More)

TAT sees 1mn arrivals per month during last quarter

Stats on anything's first day are never indicative of true levels. It's the in-rush surge ef...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids land 9kg of ‘ice’, more than 54k meth pills

lock them in jail and trow the keys.. pls...(Read More)

Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’

Starts to sounds like a complete waste of time. When you start allowing unvaccinated travelers unres...(Read More)

Thailand Pass is now open for test-free applications

Charles, your vistor probably needed to apply for the Thailand pass a week ago. The current system i...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Ablosute scum should not be allowed to own a vehicle at all and have to walk everywhere, or take a r...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

The most hypocritical statement I have ever read. How can anyone take Thailand seriously when they d...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Well deserved award. I went there a couple of times when it was open until early in the morning. Eve...(Read More)

 

