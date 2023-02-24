TAT seeks a new governor

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is calling for applications from eligible candidates for the position of TAT Governor.

Friday 24 February 2023, 10:13AM

Applications opened on Monday (Feb 20) and will run until March 22, 2023, reports the Bangkok Post. Application forms can be obtained at the Conference Room located in the library of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Building, 1600 Phetchaburi Road, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Tel. 06-5236-8012, during office hours (08.30 - 16.30 Hrs.). Or download an application from www.tourismthailand.org.

Applicants are required to submit their application forms and other required documents in person, or give power of attorney to their assigned representative, at the aforementioned address during office hours.

In case application documents are incomplete, applicants may submit additional documents within March 22, 2023 by 4:30pm, otherwise the application will be invalid.

For further details, please scan the QR Code below or visit www.tourismthailand.org or call the Secretary of the Governor Recruitment Committee at 06-5236-8012 during office hours (8:30am – 4:30pm)