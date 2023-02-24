333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT seeks a new governor

TAT seeks a new governor

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is calling for applications from eligible candidates for the position of TAT Governor.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 February 2023, 10:13AM

Image: Bangkok Post

Image: Bangkok Post

Applications opened on Monday (Feb 20) and will run until March 22, 2023, reports the Bangkok Post. Application forms can be obtained at the Conference Room located in the library of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Building, 1600 Phetchaburi Road, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Tel. 06-5236-8012, during office hours (08.30 - 16.30 Hrs.). Or download an application from www.tourismthailand.org.

Applicants are required to submit their application forms and other required documents in person, or give power of attorney to their assigned representative, at the aforementioned address during office hours.

In case application documents are incomplete, applicants may submit additional documents within March 22, 2023 by 4:30pm, otherwise the application will be invalid.

For further details, please scan the QR Code below or visit www.tourismthailand.org or call the Secretary of the Governor Recruitment Committee at 06-5236-8012 during office hours (8:30am – 4:30pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 24 February 2023 - 10:48:09 

Does the job come with a new Magic Calculator?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Anxious’ Saudi tourist steals jet-ski, rescued from Patong Bay
Short-term car rentals market predicted to grow by 33% in 2023
Budget for police bodycams approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-corruption investigation into playground equipment, Airport drill, Bar raids || February 24
BOI seeks private businesses to promote LTR Visa program
Uncover the exciting tale behind the next big thing happening in world’s most sought-after island destination
Patong Hill traffic reduced ahead of waterworks
More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area
Bars caught for late trading
Phuket airport reports fire drill, remains silent on real incident
‘Terrible toll’ of Russia’s year-long invasion of Ukraine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bodycams at police checkpoints, Phuket shop raided over e-cigarettes || February 23
Power outage to affect Baan Don, Thepkrasattri
Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket
Ex-deputy education minister banned for life

 

Phuket community
Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

In the event that Taiwan continues with its IUU Fishing Operations out of Phuket can only recommend ...(Read More)

Phuket tuna on the agenda for Norwegian Ambassador

AFMA gov au NEWS 14 DEC 2022 AFMA works with Thailand on fisheries monitoring, control and survei...(Read More)

Budget for police bodycams approved

B9,100 per camera- that's a sweet little earner for someone....(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

@johnC Of course you can use a Thai license in England, my wife drives cars with her Thai license...(Read More)

Thai Smile makes emergency landing in Phuket

Air China 611 was so long ago as to be almost irrelevant. 20 years ago, I was allowed to smoke on a ...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

While I'm glad to see these groups out busting these never-ending illegal developments, I have t...(Read More)

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

What ever happened to the big house being illegally built above Bang Wad dam? That story went very q...(Read More)

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

Kurt, I wondered the same thing myself. Perhaps fishing boats which are apparently unmonitored simpl...(Read More)

Phuket officials target tourist motorbike rentals

Just to stir the pot. According to the UN Traffic Act of 1949 and the Thai Traffic Act of 1979, an I...(Read More)

Bars caught for late trading

why not have a walk about in patong and the hillside ? ...... guess the owner of Vlog bar failed to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket

 