TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

PHUKET: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced that the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) had already approved TAT’s project to offer foreign tourists special hotel and transportation packages.

tourismCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 November 2020, 11:30AM

B20 million will be designated to support the initiative. Photo: Thailand PRD

Mr Yuthasak explained yesterday (Nov 20) that the project is branded as “Amazing Thailand Plus Special Package” and will offer tourists assistance for booking flights and hotels for quarantine (ASQ) as well as offering special packages for traveling after the quarantine is finished.

According to the announcement by the Public Relations Department of Thailand, there will be three packages, including “book two nights and get one free” for hotels in Bangkok, “book two nights in Bangkok and get a free one in a hotel near the city” (with TAT arranging taxi), and “book three nights in Bangkok and get two nights free in a different province” (with TAT paying for the flight).

The packages will be available for booking by foreign tourists from December 1 this year through March 31 next year. Actual trips can be committed through April 30, 2021.

“TAT will cover the traveling expenses for taxis and airplanes with its own designated budget of about B20 million,” Mr Yuthasak noted.

At the same time Mr Yuthasak announced that CESA had also approved giving Thailand Elite card holders an option to apply for work permits. The applicants must either hold a B1mn card for 10 years or hold a card for 5 years and invest US$1mn in Thailand on specified conditions.

“We set ourselves a goal of selling about 1,000 cards per year,” Mr Yuthasak said.