Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT reworks healthcare tourism goal

TAT reworks healthcare tourism goal

BANGKOK: Thailand is setting a new goal to become a global medical and wellness destination by 2024, aiming to lure international travellers and 1 million overseas Thais, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 June 2020, 09:39AM

A wide range of services are offered at Bumrungrad hospital, which has been recognised as a leading medical tourism destination.

A wide range of services are offered at Bumrungrad hospital, which has been recognised as a leading medical tourism destination.

As the pandemic raises awareness about healthcare and accelerates demand for preventive and regenerative medicine, the TAT sees an opportunity, particularly with the country’s solid reputation for medical services, said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, reports the Bangkok Post.

Before the outbreak, the country already had a solid market share in medical and wellness, with 3.2 million international travellers and B45 billion total income in 2018, Mr Yuthasak said.

To achieve this new goal in five years, the TAT will expand the target market to some 1mn Thais living abroad after witnessing their difficulties in accessing medical services in other countries at a critical time.

Srisuda Wanapinyosak, deputy governor of the TAT for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said the plan will consist of five campaigns.

The first is to provide telemedicine for overseas Thais under a partnership with the online platform for medical services, Dr A to Z, and the Department of Consular Affairs.

Ms Srisuda said online services are cheaper than seeing doctors in foreign countries and will provide Thais better well-being and attract more of them to return to seek additional medical services on home soil.

The second campaign is to enlist hotels as stakeholders in tapping medical and wellness tourists globally.

The TAT will encourage more hotels in Thailand to develop healthcare services on the property by collaborating with accredited hospitals to provide some types of medical or health treatments that do not need to take place at hospitals, such as general check-ups, ozone therapy, immunity boosters or chelation therapy.

Thai Residential

“Hotels can be another communication and distribution channel to publicise health services in Thailand,” Ms Srisuda said.”"They can work with partner hospitals in giving preliminary consultations before guests travel to Thailand for medical packages.”

 

Another campaign focuses on increasing market reach to various sources by creating a business-to-business online platform for health and wellness operators in Thailand and health agents or facilitators overseas.

The fourth campaign is to expand the government-to-government partnership to more countries, targeting civil servants who have state insurance.

The fifth campaign is to increase agents and media outreach through 29 TAT offices globally.

Vorasit Pongkumpunt, group vice-president of Nora Resorts and Hotels Group, said demand for health and wellness will strengthen after the pandemic.

This is a key segment for boosting tourism in Koh Samui, alongside entertainment, natural resources and community tourism, Mr Vorasit said.

Some 10% of 600 hotels on the island are focused on health and wellness, but more players will jump into this market to gain a new source of revenue, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sirinath National Park readies for reopening
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days, four-day weekend
Turtle tracks found on Phuket beach, but no nest
EU delays decision on border reopening to ‘safe countries’
Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need
‘Back to basics’ tourism urged to restart the economy
Explosive device falls from tree in front of Patong hotel
US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong
State banks to offer free meals to needy
IMF approves emergency funding for pandemic-hit Myanmar
PM urges Asean travel relaunch
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police helped cop killer escape justice, says NACC! TM30 reporting rule relaxed? || June 26
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen
Confused under kratom, Chalong home intruder arrested
Former police officer finally arrested for sex crime he committed 17 years ago

 

Phuket community
Pubs, bars must wait until Monday for decision to reopen

It's ok Dek, when you grip wild around you for having last word about 'beach sea breeze'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

Sandbar: Phuket needs a SOLID economic base with LARGE percentage of environment friendly industrie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

Great comments. Let's all hold hands and sing "Kum ba yah"!...(Read More)

NACC lays ‘light’ blame on police for Red Bull heir’s escape

Light blame on police?? Help me please, I'm dying of laughter....(Read More)

Decree could be extended by a month

{............ said the state of emergency had nothing to do with politics and it “has had no impac...(Read More)

‘Back to basics’ tourism urged to restart the economy

I doubt even Thai tourists would come here for the "tin mining history" of Phuket. As to ...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

-seriously sick (risk group) German expat in wheelchair, with bride & ca. 7 helpers -ca. 15 hel...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

Truth must be told. No posing, no advertising intended. Lung Andy -for health reasons retire...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The urgency of need

On an environmental note; as reported by PN some weeks/months ago, the hotel under construction abov...(Read More)

State banks to offer free meals to needy

A warm wellcome and thank`s to the 5 state banks for distributing food. Lung Andy asks: When and whe...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Binomo
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 