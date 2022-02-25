TAT pushes Phuket, Udon Thani travel boost

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is taking credit for creating a tourism campaign linking Phuket with Udon Thani and nearby provinces in Isan.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 February 2022, 03:46PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Udon Thani Governor Siam Sirimongkol yesterday held the press launch of the campaign, called “Phuket, the whole island @ Udon Thani”, in Udon Thani.

Joining the event was Bhummitkitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, along with a host of representatives from tourism and travel industry in Udon Thani.

The aim of the campaign is to sell cross-regional travel tours between the two regions in Thailand in response to the policy of leading the country’s economic recovery through tourism, said a report of the launch by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The campaign involves more than 30 “alliances” between tour and hospitality operators agencies, the report said, “to bring quality tourism products in Phuket to offer to business operators in Udon Thani and nearby provinces.”

The campaign is designed to stimulate cross-regional tourism marketing in line with domestic airline routes, the report added.

At the event, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor of Domestic Marketing, presented a guideline for integrating cooperation between the public and private sectors to stimulate the domestic tourist market from this April, the report added.

According to the report, the TAT expects an increase in domestic travel of not less than 25% during the upcoming Songkran holidays in April. The report gave no indication of the base year or figure that the 25% increase claim was based on.

“The TAT continues to carry out 360-degree marketing activities, including adjusting tourism products to create an unforgettable experience, to target potential Thai tourists, in addition to promoting cross-regional travel weekday tours, promotion of tourism to the main destinations and secondary tourism locations, as well as community tourism, “Faith and Belief Travel”, Workation tourism, etc.,” the report said.

“The TAT will also carry out activities targeting tourists, including couples, family groups, the elderly and teenagers, together with travel agencies, hotels, accommodation operators, airlines, transport operators, shops, restaurants and tourism communities to revive Thailand while developing tourism towards sustainability,” the report concluded.

The report made no mention of the Level 4 COVID-19 alert currently in effect throughout the country, which asks all people to refrain from interprovincial travel.