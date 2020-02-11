THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
TAT promotes Thailand as a Sports Tourism destination for the Japanese market

TAT promotes Thailand as a Sports Tourism destination for the Japanese market

TOKYO – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) held a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday (Feb 10) to promote Sports Tourism in Thailand as a world-class international sports destination that can be visited all-year round.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 11:08AM

From Left: Mr. Masahiko Inada, JATA’s General Manager – Outbound Travel Promotion Division; H.E. Mr. Singtong Lapisatepun, Ambassador of Royal Thai Embassy, Tokyo, Japan; Mr. Napintorn Srisunpang, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports; Mr. Nattavuth Ruengves, Deputy Governor – Professional Sports and Privileges, Sport Authority of Thailand; and Mr. Kitsana Kaewtumrong, TAT Executive Director for Advertising and Public Relations Department.



The press conference was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Sports Authority of Thailand and Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo on the theme of “Thailand Sports Tourism 365 Days Amazing You.”

The event was designed to showcase Thailand’s numerous stadiums, courses and arenas, which offer perfect venues for training in sports such as, golf, swimming, boxing, athletics, cycling, gymnastics, marathons and much more.

Mr. Kitsana Kaewtumrong, TAT Executive Director for Advertising and Public Relations Department, said: “In the past few years, we have seen a growing trend of sports enthusiasts seeking a unique competitive moment and memorable holiday. Our strategy now is to promote Thailand as a Sports Dream Destination.”

This year, TAT and Thai Airways International are celebrating the 60th anniversary of their founding with a number of global activities. One sports event to be held jointly in cooperation with various tour operators is the “TAT / TG Golf Cup” at Chee Chan Golf Course in Pattaya, the newest golf course in the popular resort city.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports initiated the “Thailand Road Racing Standard”, a major campaign to hold five competitive marathons annually, making Thailand the first ASEAN country to host so many of this popular sport nationwide. The five events are Bang Saen Marathon (Chon Buri), Buri Ram Marathon, Chombueng Marathon (Ratchaburi), Phukethon and Bangkok Midnight Marathon.

This year, the TAT offices in Japan plan to collaborate with the Sports Information Centre to create a marathon tour package in Thailand as well.

In 2019, Thailand recorded 1.80 million travellers from Japan, generating 89 billion Baht, up by 9% and 11%, respectively. Popular Thai destinations among Japanese tourists include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Ayutthaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

TAT has 3 offices in Japan. The first office opened in Tokyo (1971), Osaka (1986) and Fukuoka (1992).

“I thank all of you for continuing to support and believe in Thailand. Your kind cooperation is an important factor in strengthening Thailand’s tourism industry,” Mr. Kitsana said.

- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

